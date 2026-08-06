Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Panthers vs Cardinals & Prediction Markets

Tonight, the NFL Preseason gets underway with the Hall of Fame Game from Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, OH. Before the Carolina Panthers (53¢) and Arizona Cardinals (48¢) clash at 8:00pm ET, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for a $20 trading bonus.

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After coming up just short with Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game back in January, Carson Beck will start for the Cardinals. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett will get at least the first few snaps for the Panthers.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket US is available via iOS and Android apps, while trading on the website is currently unavailable. Use this link to download the app Tap the “Sign up” button and begin filling in the required fields Provide your real name, email address, date of birth, and SSN where asked In the promotion section, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Once your account has been verified, deposit $10 for a $20 trading bonus The bonus is subject to a 1x playthrough before it can be withdrawn and will expire sometime within a 7- to 30-day window if unused.

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

The NFL preseason can be a bit of a crapshoot, especially with 90-man rosters, but that only adds to the fun. The Panthers went 0-3 in the preseason in 2025, but are favored to defeat the Cardinals here. That said, our NFL expert will go through some trades to consider tonight.

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals - 8/6 - 8:00 PM ET

Traders may be caught off guard by how low the point total is set at (34.5) for the 8:00pm ET kickoff between the Carolina Panthers (53¢) and Arizona Cardinals (47¢) in Canton, OH (NBC). Notably, each of the previous four editions of this game has finished with 37 points or more.

You can trade on that trend to continue at 47¢ per contract. Both teams have rookie quarterbacks looking to impress tonight, and don’t be surprised if both head coaches call plenty of plays for them.

The Panthers’ Kenny Pickett is starting, but Haynes King should also take his first NFL snaps. Meanwhile, the Cardinals already announced rookie QB Carson Beck will start tonight.

While the Panthers are favored here, they’ve gone 1-5 in preseason games under Dave Canales, including an 0-3 showing in 2025. Stay away from Panthers -1.5 (50¢) tonight.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

As Polymarket’s offerings in the US are heavily sports-focused, here are some of today’s trending markets:

Pro Football: 2027 Champion?

Los Angeles Rams 15¢

Buffalo Bills 8¢

Seattle Seahawks 7¢

Baltimore Ravens 6.9¢

Kansas City Chiefs 6.8¢

UFC: Mateusz Gamrot – Quillan Salkilld?

Gamrot 44¢

Salkilld 57¢

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces – Indiana Fever

Aces 52¢

Fever 50¢

On all of these options, you may either trade on a “Yes” or a “No”. The prices listed above are for a “Yes” and correspond to the implied probability that the event will occur. If you hold a contract to completion, you can redeem it for $1.00.

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