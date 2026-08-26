Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Lyon vs Fenerbahce & Prediction Markets, UCL

With the fixture level at one, Lyon (67¢) host Fenerbahce (34¢) in the decisive Champions League Play-off second leg at 3:00pm ET. With both sides looking to advance to the League Phase, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ for a $20 trading bonus.

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Fenerbahce haven’t reached the Champions League proper in nearly 18 years, but they do have one of their most talented sides in recent memory. It’ll take a signature road victory against a well-drilled Lyon side to advance.

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the Champions League

Heading into today’s match, Lyon have never lost to Fenerbahce in five previous meetings. We’ll see if Fener’s talented team has a chance to break that streak today as our soccer expert shares some of the top trades on the match.

Lyon vs Fenerbahce - 8/26 - 3:00 PM ET

One win away from a first Champions League appearance since making the 2019-20 Semifinal, Lyon (52¢) host Fenerbahce (25¢) at 3:00pm ET at Groupama Stadium (Paramount+). Last Tuesday’s match in Istanbul finished in a 1-1 draw.

Visitors Fenerbahce haven’t played in the UCL since the 2008-09 season, and have struggled to keep clean sheets in recent games. Still, Fener managed a 4-2 victory in the Super Lig over Konyaspor on Saturday.

Notably, each of the previous two meetings has finished in 90-minute draws, and another one is trading at 27¢. Given Lyon’s continuity under Paulo Fonseca and stingy backline, I fancy OL to advance (67)¢ even if this one goes 120 minutes. Still, that trade doesn’t show great value.

A better value option is both teams to score at 57¢. Both sides have scored in all of their matches this season thus far.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket US has launched with a full focus on sports markets. Champions League markets are quite popular, but there are thousands of other options out there. Check out what else is trending this week below:

EPL: 2027 Champion

Arsenal 53¢

Manchester City 20¢

Liverpool 11¢

Chelsea 10¢

Manchester United 7¢

UFC: Gary Balletto vs Sean Clancy Jr.

Balletto 16¢

Clancy Jr. 85¢

NFL Preseason: Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers

Rams 38¢

Chargers 64¢

All markets on Polymarket have contract prices listed in cents. Contracts can be bought or sold at any time before a game/event is over. If you hold winning contracts to completion, they can be redeemed at $1.00 each.

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