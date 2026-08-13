Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Cardinals vs Raiders & Prediction Markets

First overall pick Fernando Mendoza will suit up for the Las Vegas Raiders (53¢) in their preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals (48¢) at 8:00pm ET. Before Mendoza’s debut, new traders can use the Polymarket promo code GOAL to deposit $10 and get a $20 bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 8/13/2026

While tonight marks the Raiders’ preseason debut, the Cardinals lost 33-30 to the Panthers in last Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game. Now, the Cardinals’ starters will get their first taste of action during the preseason, and Vegas is also expected to play its top players, at least for a bit.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

First, follow the link provided to download Polymarket’s mobile app on iOS or Android Hit the “Sign Up” button to begin making your account, as this promotion is only available for new users Enter all of the legally required details, and don’t forget to use the Polymarket promo code GOAL in the appropriate field After your account has been verified, deposit $10 to unlock a $20 trading bonus You must play through this amount one time to be able to withdraw it

This offer is only valid for new Polymarket users (18+) located in any of: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL Preseason

While last week’s Hall of Fame Game produced 63 points, the early total for tonight’s game is set at 40.5 points on Polymarket. We’ll discuss whether one side of this trade is worth backing and other potential trades for this Cardinals vs Raiders preseason matchup.

Arizona Cardinals (0-1) vs Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) - 8/13 - 8:00 PM ET

We’ll see 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza in NFL Preseason action for the first time as his Las Vegas Raiders (53¢) host the Arizona Cardinals (48¢) at Allegiant Stadium at 8:00pm ET (NFL Network).

According to coach Klint Kubiak, Mendoza will get “plenty of reps” as starter Kirk Cousins will likely only play one series in the preseason opener. With an accomplished veteran QB and the 2025 NFL Draft’s top pick, it’s not a surprise the spread market has Vegas at -1.5.

The Cardinals gave up 33 points last week to the Panthers, as Carson Beck, whose Miami squad Mendoza’s Indiana defeated in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, was impressive.

Expect points once again and trade on over 40.5 points (51¢). Vegas -1.5 (51¢) is also one to consider, as I’d back Mendoza in another battle against Beck.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

The US edition of Polymarket offers sports prediction markets solely. Here are some of the other trending markets you can consider trading on today:

UEFA Champions League: 2027 Champion?

PSG 15¢

Barcelona 15¢

Real Madrid 14¢

Bayern Munich 14¢

Manchester City 13¢

Arsenal 13¢

WNBA: Mystics vs Aces

Washington Mystics 30¢

Las Vegas Aces 72¢

NFL Preseason: Bucs vs Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31¢

New York Jets 70¢

Polymarket’s prices are listed in cents and correspond to implied probability. Any contract you purchase may be traded at any time before the conclusion of an event. If you hold winning “Yes” or “No” contracts to the completion of an event, you may redeem them for $1.00 apiece.

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