Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Champions League Prediction Markets

Skip Polymarket’s waitlist and get $20 in bonuses for today’s Champions League Semifinal between Arsenal (62¢) and Atletico Madrid (18¢) at 3:00pm ET. Sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20 to secure the bonus funds.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 5/5/2026

When these teams met last week at the Metropolitano, the match ended 1-1, with both goals coming on penalty kicks. Atletico squandered some big chances, and that may end up coming back to haunt them today as the two sides meet at North London’s Emirates Stadium.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Be aware that this offer is only available in the app. So, tap the link here on your mobile device to download the Polymarket app Then, create an account. If you’re not automatically granted permission, use the invite code GOAL to skip the waitlist Diligently put your information into the required fields. Then, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Once your account is created and validated, make your qualifying deposit of $20+ After depositing at least $20 into your account, Polymarket will credit you with $20 in bonuses to use on any sports market

At the moment, new Polymarket users with a legal residential address in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC can use this offer

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the UEFA Champions League

After shaking off rough patches of form, both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid head into today’s match unbeaten in their last three matches. With neither team likely to take many risks, our soccer expert will give you the best trades for the match.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid (1-1 agg.) - 5/5 - 3:00 PM ET

Emirates Stadium in North London is the site of today’s Champions League Semifinal match between Arsenal (62¢) and Atletico Madrid (18¢) at 3:00pm ET (CBS, Paramount+).

Diego Simeone rested his entire starting XI in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Valencia on Saturday, meaning fresh legs today. Julian Alvarez (21¢ to score), who scored last Wednesday, should also take part tonight after going off injured in the first leg, which finished 1-1.

Viktor Gyokeres (39¢ to score) was Arsenal’s goalscorer in the first leg, and he added two more goals over the weekend against Fulham. The Gunners' attack was finally at its free-flowing best, helped by winger Bukayo Saka (30¢ to score) making his first start in over a month.

Atleti are on a 14-game scoring streak as both teams have scored in seven of their previous eight matches. Trade on both teams to score (50¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

When Polymarket fully launches in the US, you’ll be able to purchase contracts on almost anything, like current events, music, movies, finance, and the climate. For now, check out some of the popular sports markets on offer:

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Bayern Munich 57¢

Paris Saint-Germain 26¢

Draw 19¢

NBA Playoffs: Who Will Win Series? - Thunder vs Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder 94¢

Los Angeles Lakers 8¢

NHL Playoffs: Who Will Win Series? - Avalanche vs Wild

Colorado Avalanche 79¢

Minnesota Wild 22¢

While you can purchase and sell contracts at any time, you may also choose to hold on to winning contracts, which are automatically redeemed at $1.00 apiece when an event settles. On every event on Polymarket, you may trade on either a “Yes” or a “No”.

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