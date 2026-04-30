Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Celtics vs 76ers, NBA Playoffs Markets

After taking Game 5, 113-97, the Philadelphia 76ers (33¢) host the Boston Celtics (68¢) at Wells Fargo Center in another First Round Playoff game at 8:00pm ET. Get a $20 bonus for the game and early access by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing at least $20.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/30/2026

This rivalry has been a joy to watch, with both teams pulling no punches. Despite a Game 5 defeat at home, the Celtics are 6.5-point favorites to pull off the victory and send the Sixers packing. Still, Sixers big man Joel Embiid has looked unstoppable in his first two games back.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Skip the waitlist and get a $20 bonus in time for tonight’s NBA Playoff action. Just see the instructions below to quickly and painlessly claim the Polymarket promo code:

With this offer only available in the app, follow this link to download it on your mobile device or tablet The invite code GOAL should be applied automatically so that you can create an account Enter all of your details and, crucially, put in the promo code GOAL Once you’ve finished the account creation process, deposit at least $20 Polymarket will credit your account with $20, which you can use to trade on sports markets

The states and districts from which this offer is available (with legal residential address) are: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC.

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

Even though they’ve dropped a couple of first-round games, the Celtics are still trading as favorites to win the Eastern Conference. In tonight’s Game 6 against the Sixers, our NBA expert will discuss the best trades you can make.

Boston Celtics (3-2) vs Philadelphia 76ers (2-3) - 4/30 - 8:00 PM ET

It’s do or die for the Philadelphia 76ers (33¢) as they host the Boston Celtics (68¢) at Wells Fargo Arena for Game 6 of their Eastern Conference First Round Playoff series at 8:00pm ET (NBCSN, Peacock).

With their backs against the wall, the Sixers held the Celtics to just 40 second-half points in Game 5. The path forward for Philadelphia is continuing to play tight defense, while feeding Joel Embiid (O/U 28.5 points) down low.

Boston will continue to rely on Jayson Tatum (O/U 10.5 rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (O/U 25.5 points) and hope that Derrick White (O/U 11.5 points) can return to his regular-season form.

The Sixers will continue to be physical defensively, while the Celtics are a top defensive team themselves. Trade on under 212.5 points (51¢), as the under is 4-1 during this First Round series.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

During its soft launch, Polymarket is offering traders sports markets only. Eventually, you’ll be able to purchase contracts on events spanning pop culture, climate, politics/elections, finance, and more. Check out some of today’s trending markets here:

2026 NBA Champion

Oklahoma City Thunder 53¢

San Antonio Spurs 17.5¢

Boston Celtics 13.9¢

Cleveland Cavaliers 4.2¢

UEFA Champions League: Top Scorer

Kylian Mbappe 62¢

Harry Kane 39¢

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 0.9¢

NHL Hart Memorial Trophy Winner

Connor McDavid 52.2¢

Nikita Kucherov 35.9¢

Nathan MacKinnon 15¢

Macklin Celebrini 2.5¢

Prices in Polymarket are displayed in cents and are proportional to an event’s implied probability. You can either choose to trade (at any time) on a “Yes” or No” on any particular event. However, if you hold a winning contract, it will be redeemed for $1.00.

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