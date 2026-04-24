Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Cavs vs Raptors, NBA Playoff Markets

Skip the line on Polymarket and get a $20 bonus for Game 4 of an Eastern Conference Playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers (59¢) and Toronto Raptors (42¢) at 1:00pm ET. Claim the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20+ to secure the bonus funds.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/26/2026

After getting outscored 43-23 in the fourth quarter on Thursday, the Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites for today’s game at Scotiabank Arena. The Cavs, who lost 126-102 in Game 3, won the first two games of the series, but dropped all three regular-season matchups.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Using the Polymarket promo code doesn’t have to be complicated. Take a look at the instructions below to get early access and a $20 bonus ahead of today’s Cavaliers vs Raptors game.

On a device that has the Google Play Store and/or Apple App Store, click this link to download the Polymarket app. This offer is only available through the app Start creating an account, and if you are unable to do so, enter the invite code GOAL Go through all of the sign-up steps and put in the promo code GOAL Once you have validated your new account, fund it with a first-time deposit of $20 or more Your qualifying deposit will unlock $20 in bonus funds, which you may use on any of Polymarket’s sports markets

This Polymarket promotion is open to new users with a valid residential address in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

Make the most of your early access on Polymarket by trading on today’s game between the Cavaliers and Raptors. We’ll provide a few trade ideas for today’s game that you can use your bonus on.

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) vs Toronto Raptors (2-1) - 4/26 - 1:00 PM ET

Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena will host a 1:00pm ET NBA Playoff game between the Cleveland Cavaliers (59¢) and Toronto Raptors (42¢), televised live on ESPN.

While Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (O/U 20.5 points) has averaged just 12.0 points per game during this First Round series, rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (O/U ??? points) has gone well over his point total in all three games.

Cavs G Donovan Mitchell (O/U 26.5 points) could also be in line for a bounce-back game after putting up just 15 points in Game 3. Mitchell scored 30 or more points in each of the first two games.

All three games of this series have finished with 220 points or more, and I expect that to be the case once again today. The Cavs haven’t shot threes well in back-to-back games, but that could change here. Trade on over 220.5 points (50¢).

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More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Once Polymarket fully launches in the US, you’ll also have access to events spanning pop culture, finance, politics/elections, and more. For now, you can trade on thousands of sporting events, including the trending markets below:

Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United 53¢

Draw 25¢

Brentford 24¢

Lakers vs Rockets

Houston Rockets 69¢

Los Angeles Lakers 33¢

Lightning vs Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning 54¢

Montreal Canadiens 49¢

Note that all Polymarket prices are in cents, and all events have a “Yes” and “No” component. The price corresponds to the assumed probability of an event and is subject to change based on trading activity. Every winning contract can be redeemed for $1.00 once an event is over.

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