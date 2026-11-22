For the first time this season, the Vikings face a team that scores more than it allows. Minnesota's formula has been suffocation: 14 points allowed per game, best in the NFL, paired with an attack that cannot find the end zone. Against a San Francisco team averaging 31.2, the formula breaks. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOALMAX and receive $50 in trade credits.

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San Francisco trades at 60% to win straight up, Minnesota at 40%. The market puts the 49ers' margin at roughly 3.5 points (48%) and the Vikings take +3.5 at 53%. The combined score sits at 46.5, with the over at 50% and the under at 51%.

Purdy is 0-2 against Minnesota for his career, a stat that gets recycled every year because it is fun. Those 2023 and 2024 Vikings offenses could score. This one ranks 25th in points and went an entire Monday night without converting a third down.

Minnesota's defense, brilliant as it is, spent 90 percent of one recent game blitzing just to survive. That is not sustainable against Purdy's supporting cast.

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Neutral-site games reward preparation, and nobody prepares like Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers also own revenge fuel, having lost both prior meetings with Purdy under center. Expect Minnesota's defense to hold for a while, then the arithmetic to take over. Our NFL analyst has readied some of his best picks for this key matchup.

Vikings vs 49ers, Week 11 - 11/22 - 8:20pm ET, Estadio Banorte, Mexico City, Mexico

San Francisco to win at 60%. The better quarterback, the better offense, the better health. Minnesota's margin for error disappeared the moment its own offense forgot how to score.

Under 46.5 at 51%. Two of the league's best defenses, one broken offense that has been shut out of the end zone three times in eight games, and a San Francisco team content to sit on a lead. Forty-six combined points feels like the ceiling, not the floor.

Vikings vs Niners - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Justin Jefferson 80+ receiving yards is priced at 53]%. He is the only Minnesota weapon San Francisco must specifically plan for, and desperate teams force-feed their stars.

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown at 58% is another one to look at. The 49ers score 31.2 per game with McCaffrey doing the dirty work near the stripe, and Minnesota's run defense wore down late against Detroit.

My two favorite positions are the San Francisco win (60% and the total under 46.5 (51%). The wild card worth sprinkling onto the same string: McCaffrey to find the end zone (58%). While each of these is slightly conservative based on the odds, pairing them together on a single parlay increases the payday significantly.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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