The NFC West race reaches its hinge point on Sunday. San Francisco, 9-1 and the NFL's top scoring offense, hosts Seattle's top-ranked pass defense at Levi's Stadium in a game that could settle the division. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOALMAX and receive $50 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOALMAX

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 11/29/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

San Francisco trades at 57% to win, Seattle at 43%. The market puts the 49ers' margin at roughly 2.5 points (53%). Seattle +2.5 is priced at 48%. The total sits at 43.5 with the under at 50% and the over at 51%.

Purdy missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, an under-the-radar storyline that could swing everything. Seattle expects Darnold back after two games away, while San Francisco rested McCaffrey and Trent Williams midweek, a sign the 49ers are managing bodies for December.

Seattle's pass defense leads the league, but San Francisco's 31.6 points per game says that matchup has not slowed anyone lately.

Our Novig promo code helps you get $50 in trade credits

Check competitor apps ranked on our best prediction market sites list

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Use the link above to reach Novig's trader signup Register your account on mobile or desktop Apply GOALMAX at the promo prompt A $10 deposit switches the offer on Trade credits show up when the money lands

Available in AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY. New users only. 21+.

Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 12

Our NFL analyst has a lot of thoughts about this matchup. Here are his picks.

I think people are overcomplicating this. San Francisco scores on everyone, Seattle scores on nobody decent, and the 49ers got the best of the first meeting.

Seahawks vs 49ers, Week 12 - 11/29 - 4:25pm ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

San Francisco to win at 57%. The market prices this like a near-coin flip, but the 49ers have the better record, the better point differential and the better coach. In my opinion, they should be bigger favorites.

Under 43.5 at 50%. Seattle allows 17.5 per game, second only to Minnesota, and San Francisco can win a 24-20 game as easily as a 35-10 one. This rivalry has a habit of tightening late.

Seahawks vs Niners - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I like Christian McCaffrey to hit 50+ rushing yards at 56%. He’s operating with a fresh body after midweek rest, and Seattle's run defense is its relative weakness despite having a solid unit.

George Kittle anytime touchdown at 31%. Seven scores this season, and Seattle's linebackers have spent the year losing those matchups. This is a bit of a wildcard with lower odds, but I’m confident in this pick, and I like the payout potential.

Another pick to look at is Darnold to throw 1+ interception at 53%. He has 9 on the year so far, and SF is a turnover generating machine.

My top safest picks are the 49ers to win 57% and the under (50%). The wild card worth a sprinkle: Kittle to score (31%), because Seattle has nobody who matches up with him.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Sydney Sweeney Novig ads keep the platform surging

The newest Sydney Sweeney Novig commercial has the internet talking through another primetime window, and the exchange keeps riding that wave of attention. Her partnership with Novig shows no sign of cooling off.

Novig Promo Code Full Terms and Conditions