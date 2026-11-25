The NFL carved out a brand-new holiday for this one. Green Bay and Los Angeles meet in the first Thanksgiving Eve game ever played, an 8:00pm ET streaming spectacle on Netflix from SoFi Stadium. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOALMAX and receive $50 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOALMAX

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 11/25/2026

Los Angeles trades at 55% to win straight up, Green Bay at 45%. The total sits at 43.5 with the over at 52% and the under at 49%. The spread favors LA by 2.5 at 51% and the Packers +2.5 line is priced at 50% even money.

The Rams have won four straight games, and their defense has allowed 30 points combined over the last two. Green Bay, meanwhile, produced ten points against Minnesota and has spent November answering questions about its offense. Jordan Love can still change a game in a flash; the problem is that flashes do not beat complete teams.

Our Novig promo code nets you $50 in trade credits

Shop around via our best prediction market sites list

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Use the link above to reach Novig's signup Sign up; the app is worth grabbing for phone users GOALMAX goes in at the promo prompt A $10 deposit activates everything Trade credits show up when the money lands

Available in AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY. New users only. 21+.

Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Thanksgiving Eve

Los Angeles has turned every recent game into a slow squeeze. Its last three contests totaled 40, 33 and 33 points, and Green Bay just got smothered by the same kind of defense.

Our NFL analyst expects another methodical Rams win, the kind that makes the highlight shows yawn and the standings smile.

Packers vs Rams, Week 12 - 11/25 - 8:00pm ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Los Angeles to win at 55%. The Rams have the better quarterback right now, the better defense, and the better momentum. Green Bay's four-game series win streak ends where it started: on someone else's field.

Under 43.5 at 49%. Los Angeles plays keep-away, Green Bay's offense is searching, and holiday-week games tend to be sloppy. The under prices in the Rams' pace while ignoring the Packers' problems.

Packers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I like Stafford to hit the over on his TD line. 2+ Passing TDs for the MVP is priced at 45%. This is super favorable. Despite some weapons being out, Stafford has remained top tier.

Kyren Williams 54+ rushing yards at 52%. The Rams lean on him to salt away leads, and leads are what this team produces.

Stafford is without some weapons, and I’m still picking him to throw 2+ scores, especially at plus money. And I think one of those scores will be thrown to Tyler Higbee. My wildcard prop for this game is Higbee anytime TD at 23%. Could be a nice payout on its own, but I wouldn’t ruin a parlay with this risky pick.

My top two positions are the Rams at 55% and the game total under 43.5 (49%). I’d string these with your favorite player prop for a 3-leg parlay. I’m leaning toward adding Williams’ rushing yards over 54 (52%).

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Sydney Sweeney Novig ads keep the platform surging

The newest Sydney Sweeney Novig commercial has the internet talking through another primetime window, and the exchange keeps riding that wave of attention. Her partnership with Novig shows no sign of cooling off.

Novig Promo Code Full Terms and Conditions