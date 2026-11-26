Dallas destroyed this matchup once already, 38-21 in Philadelphia back in October. Now the Eagles must walk into the home of a team that has scored 40-plus in two of its last three games, on Thanksgiving, with Joe Milton at quarterback again. CBS carries the 4:30pm ET kickoff. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOALMAX and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Dallas trades at 79% to win straight up, Philadelphia at 21%. The total sits at 48.5 with the under at 52% and the over at 49%. The spread favors Dallas by 8.5 points at 51%, putting Philly at +8.5, which trades at 50%.

The Eagles arrive clinging to playoff math and little else. They have scored 30 points combined across their last two games, and Milton has not solved a passing attack missing Jalen Hurts. Saquon Barkley remains the one thread of hope.

Dallas, meanwhile, just hung 51 on Tennessee and lost a 46-40 classic to San Francisco. These Cowboys score in any weather, against any opponent.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Thanksgiving Day

I will be honest: I wanted to find a reason to back Philadelphia here. There isn't one. The first meeting wasn't close, the quarterback situation hasn't improved, and Dallas just scored more points in one afternoon than the Eagles have in two weeks. Our NFL analyst thinks the market is still being generous to the visitors at 21%.

Eagles vs Cowboys, Week 12 - 11/26 - 4:30pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Dallas to win at 79%. In my opinion this is one of the season's most justified favorites. The Cowboys already won the road version of this game by 17, and Thanksgiving crowds in Arlington tend to make good teams ruthless.

Over 48.5 at 49%. Dallas has played games totaling 86, 81 and 50 points across its last three outings. Even a feeble Philadelphia offense should contribute something against a Cowboys defense that prioritizes aggression over caution.

Eagles vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown at 43%. He is Philadelphia's entire offensive identity, and short-yardage volume finds its star on a holiday stage. I wouldn’t be surprised if he scored Philly’s lone TD.

CeeDee Lamb 90+ receiving yards at 49%. Milton or not, Dallas moves the ball, and Lamb can be the first, second and third read in this passing game. He’s had a great connection with Prescott all season long.

My top two positions are Dallas at 79% and the over (48.5 total points priced at 49%). If you are building one same-game string, I’d start with those two and then add Lamb’s receiving yards (49%) as the third leg to really increase the winnings. Play with caution, and only wager what you can afford to lose.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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