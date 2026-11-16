Jim Harbaugh brings his winless Chargers to face Jesse Minter, his former defensive coordinator, who now runs the Ravens. Both would rather forget this season; only one can lose again. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOALMAX and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Baltimore trades at 69% to win straight up, Los Angeles at 32%. A Ravens victory by 4.5 or more points trades at 51%, with the flipside for the Chargers at 50%. The total sits at 38.5 with the over at 52%, and the under at 49%.

The Ravens are 2-7 against the spread and winless against it at home, a remarkable collapse for a preseason contender. Their defense has surrendered at least 33 in three straight games, and Kyle Hamilton, Nate Wiggins and Jaylinn Hawkins all carry questionable tags.

Herbert practiced fully through a finger issue and has never been more desperate for a clean game. Brissett, meanwhile, is a known quantity: a 33-year-old caretaker whose worst trait is that everyone already knows his ceiling.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 10

Nobody trusts Baltimore, which is exactly why it interests us. The Ravens still out-talent a winless team by an order of magnitude. And Jacoby Brissett hasn’t been half bad this season. He will at least be interesting to watch. Our NFL analyst expects a bit of a mess, but a watchable mess that the home team survives.

Chargers vs Ravens, Week 10 - 11/16 - 8:15pm ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore moneyline at 69%. Fade the team that cannot finish drives or cover anyone. The Ravens cannot stop anyone either, which is why the straight win beats the spread. If you have a bit more confidence, you can take Baltimore against the spread -4.5 to get a higher payout (51%)

Over 38.5 at 52%. Baltimore's last three opponents scored 33, 36 and 35. The Chargers scored 22 on Houston's backups. This total prices in two broken offenses and ignores two broken defenses.

Chargers vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I’d select Derrick Henry for an anytime touchdown at 56%. He remains the only Ravens player defenses game-plan for, and goal-line touches follow that kind of respect.

For a wild card, consider Mark Andrews anytime TD at 21%, or his over Andrews to grab 3+ receptions at 56%. Brissett leans on tight ends in new offenses, and Andrews remains the roster's most reliable hands.

My favorite pick is the Baltimore moneyline (69%), with the over (38.5 at 52%) giving the game a pulse. Add Henry's touchdown (56%) to a same-game string and you are betting that the Ravens' floor is simply higher than Los Angeles's ceiling.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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