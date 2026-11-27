Black Friday football has a distinct flavor: leftover pie, afternoon kickoffs and, this year, a quarterback reclamation project. Mason Rudolph starts for a Pittsburgh team that has lost two straight, while Denver rides a three-game winning streak into Acrisure Stadium. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOALMAX and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Denver trades at 67% to win straight up, Pittsburgh at 33%. The market prices a Broncos win by 4.5 or more points at 51%. The Steelers take +4.5 at 50% The total sits at 37.5 with over at 47%, and the under at 53%.

The Steelers have scored 16 and 18 points in consecutive losses, falling 19-16 to Philadelphia on Sunday, and now hand the offense to Rudolph.

Denver has won three straight, including a 38-24 dismantling of Las Vegas, and its defense has been one of the AFC's best since October. Bo Nix has 12 touchdown passes and a habit of fourth-quarter heroics.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Black Friday

Will the Steelers bounce back? Or will they keep coming up empty? Their offense cannot protect the quarterback or finish drives, and Denver's defense feeds on exactly that. Our NFL analyst thinks this market still underrates the Broncos.

Broncos vs Steelers, Week 12 - 11/27 - 3:00pm ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Denver moneyline at 67%. The Broncos have beaten Kansas City, Carolina and Las Vegas in succession, none by fewer than four points. Pittsburgh has lost its way, and a new quarterback midseason rarely fixes that in one week.

Under 37.5 at 53%. Rudolph's first start, Denver's ball-control offense and a holiday afternoon slot. Pittsburgh has produced 34 points across two weeks. Nothing here screams points.

Broncos vs Steelers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bo Nix over 1+ passing touchdowns at 74%. Twelve scores on the season, and the Steelers' secondary has been one of the league's leakiest. If you’re feeling confident, you could pick 2+ for a much nicer payout at 36%.

If you can’t tell, I think Bo Nix is going to have a good game. I’m also considering Nix’s anytime touchdown line at 14%. He is quietly one of the better red-zone runners at his position, and designed QB sneaks follow close games. A wildcard pick that could pay handsomely.

My top two picks are Denver at 67% and the under at 53%. The wild card for your same-game string: Nix to run one in (14%), because I think he closes this one out himself. This is a risky parlay if you keep Nix’s rushing score, so consider his passing TD (74%) instead, which is much more likely.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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