Joe Burrow has spent November rewriting the record books, and Monday he gets a Washington defense that allows 5.0 yards per carry and cannot cover slot receivers. The Commanders, meanwhile, are no pushover at 3-5-1, having won two straight in this series. Cincinnati visits Northwest Stadium on ESPN at 8:15pm ET. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOALMAX and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Cincinnati trades at 72% to win straight up, Washington at 28%. A Bengals win by 6.5 or more points trades at 49%, with the Commanders +6.5 at 50%. The total sits at 54.5 with the over and under sitting at 50%.

Here is a wild stat: six of the eight quarterbacks to face Cincinnati this season set personal season highs in rushing yards against it, averaging 25.6 per game. Jayden Daniels is Washington's second-leading rusher.

Cincinnati's defense is also fighting an illness and injuries in the secondary, which explains how the Bengals allow the NFL's second-worst yards per carry yet rank tenth in scoring defense.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL MNF

Jonathan Allen returns to the stadium he called home for eight seasons, needing half a sack for 50 in his career. Emotional games cut both ways. Our NFL analyst sees Burrow's precision against Washington's soft zones as the matchup that decides everything.

Bengals vs Commanders, Week 11 - 11/23 - 8:15pm ET, Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

Cincinnati moneyline at 72% is my easy pick. The number is short because the market respects the Commanders' cover trend, but Burrow's five-game touchdown streak leaves little room for underdog heroics. Predicting winners in the NFL is tough, but this is close to a lock for me.

Over 54.5 at 50% is my next game line pick. Cincinnati has scored 30-plus in five straight, and Washington's offense averages nearly 22 despite ranking 30th on third downs. The total is high; the offenses are higher.

Bengals vs Commanders - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Jayden Daniels 40+ rushing yards at 51% is my favorite prop. The number barely clears his average against a defense that has allowed every mobile quarterback a career day.

Next, I’m taking Ja'Marr Chase anytime touchdown at 57%. Seven scores on the season, and Washington's pass defense is one of the league's most forgiving.

Another angle to consider is Cincinnati against the spread (49%) as well as the moneyline. The spread gives a much better payout. If you have high confidence in the Bengals, this is a pick I’d think about.

My favorite pick is the Cincinnati moneyline (72%), with Daniels' rushing total at 51% keeping Washington competitive. Add Chase's touchdown (57%) to a same-game string and you are backing Burrow's favorite target at whatever price the market allows.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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