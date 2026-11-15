Novig Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $50 in Bonuses for 49ers vs Cowboys & NFL Prediction Markets

Dallas spent the last month inventing ways to stay mediocre, and now the schedule demands better. San Francisco arrives at 6-1, one of the NFC's heavyweights, for a late-afternoon test at AT&T Stadium on FOX. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOALMAX and receive $50 in trade credits.

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San Francisco trades at 66% to win straight up, Dallas at 35%. The market prices a 49ers win by 4.5 or more points at 48%, and gives Cowboys +4.5 (53%). The total sits at 55.5 with the over at 50% and the under at 51%.

The 49ers have won five of their last six and just demolished the Raiders 38-17. Purdy works behind an experienced line anchored by Trent Williams. The injuries tell the story elsewhere: Ferguson done for weeks, Locke concussed, Porter and Pickens gametime calls.

San Francisco's own receiving room is stretched, with Kirk on IR and Evans limited, but its defense creates turnovers in waves, five against Las Vegas last week alone.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 10

The Cowboys' talent says contender; their record says tourist. San Francisco's record says contender, and its depth chart agrees.

Our NFL analyst found the gap between the two rosters wider than the market's four-point line suggests. Here are his expert picks for America’s game of the week Sunday afternoon.

49ers vs Cowboys, Week 10 - 11/15 - 4:25pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

San Francisco moneyline at 66% is the safe pick. Laying less than a touchdown with the league's most complete roster against a team covering one game in five is a market inefficiency. The 49ers' pass-rush depth will decide this more than Prescott's arm. Pick SF against the spread if you feel even more confident.

Under 55.5 at 48%. Injuries on both offenses suppress the ceiling, and Dallas wants no part of a track meet. A 27-20 game cashes with room to spare. And SF’s defense is lethal. I don’t see the Cowboys hitting anywhere near their half of this total. Only if the Niners pop offensively will this total have a chance.

Niners vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown at 51%. Someone has to catch Prescott's scoring throws, and Lamb has monopolized that role regardless of opponent or coverage.

Brock Purdy anytime TD at 27% is a fun prop to consider. We’re calling him the sneaky one, because Purdy scrambles more than his reputation suggests. And Dallas's edge discipline has been an issue all season.

My favorite pick is the San Francisco moneyline (66%), with the game total under 55.5 (48%) keeping the margin honest. Add Lamb's touchdown in a same-game string and you are looking at a three leg parlay with a nice payout.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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