NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Mexico vs England & World Cup Prediction Markets

England scraped past DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32. Now they face the most hostile environment left in this tournament. Mexico's home record at the Azteca speaks for itself. Sign up with NoVig bonus code GOAL100, put in $5, and $50 in Novig Coins drop straight into your account.

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Novig is a peer-to-peer prediction market with no vig (no house). Every position is traded directly against another user at the best available price.

Mexico are +111 to advance and England -117. In regulation, England are +147, Mexico +223, and the draw is also at +223. The totals have the over 2.5 at +147 and the under at -167.

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The home crowd angle is genuinely underpriced in this matchup. Mexico haven't conceded at the Azteca in 2026, and they haven't lost here since 2013. Tuchel’s team will conserve energy, stay compact, and try to hit on the counter. That's not how England want to play.

And in front of 87,000 Mexican supporters generating non-stop noise at altitude, the psychological weight of sitting deep and absorbing pressure while exhaustion sets in after 60 minutes is a real problem. Our analyst has been watching both squads carefully and has his picks ready.

Mexico vs England, Round of 16 - 7/5 - 8pm ET, Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico to advance, Yes (+111) is where this card begins. Plus money on a team playing at home, unbeaten in this stadium for over a decade, with perfect defensive records across all tournament games. These odds are generous.

Raul Jimenez to score, Yes (+257) is the standout value prop. He scored Mexico's second goal against South Africa and has been their focal point in every build-up sequence.

England's central defense was tested by DR Congo's physicality, and a fully fit Jimenez is a different kind of challenge. +257 on the home team's captain and primary striker in a knockout game at altitude is the kind of number that doesn't last.

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Under 2.5 goals at 90 minutes, Yes (-167) is the tactical lean. Mexico don't waste energy chasing scorelines. They defend, and they score when it matters. England under Tuchel are unlikely to push numbers forward recklessly in unfamiliar conditions. A 1-0 or 1-1 game is the most likely shape, and -167 reflects how tight this match should be.

Mexico to advance (+111) is the position I feel most convicted about. Jimenez at +257 is where the real value is for anyone willing to back the home side's most important player.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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