NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Portugal vs Croatia & World Cup Prediction Markets

Colombia topped Group K with seven points and a defensive record that includes just one goal conceded across three matches. Ghana got here as a third seed in their group, clinging on by goal difference over Ecuador to reach the knockouts. Sign up with NoVig bonus code GOAL100, spend $5, and $50 in Novig Coins hit your account right away.

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Colombia are -208 on the moneyline with Ghana at +669 and the 90 minute draw at +317. The spread has Colombia -1.5 at +153 and Ghana getting the comfort of the one-and-a-half goal cushion at -160. Ghana generated just 2.86 xG from 15 shots across the group stage, scoring twice. Colombia racked up 59 shots and 6.05 xG across their three matches.

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James Rodriguez carries 6 goals and 4 assists across 11 World Cup matches into this one. He doesn't need to start to have an impact. Against a Ghana side whose tactical plan is built around stifling central spaces, Colombia will run this match through the wide areas where Luis Diaz is most dangerous.

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo picked up a knock against Croatia and is listed as questionable, and Ghana scored just twice in three group games. Our analyst has his positions locked in for Kansas City.

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Colombia vs Ghana, Round of 32 - 7/3 - 9:30pm ET, Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Colombia to win, Yes (-208) is where this card starts. Seven points in the group stage, 59 shots created, and a forward line built around Luis Diaz's direct running and Jhon Cordoba's hold-up play. Ghana's compact defensive shape will eventually give way.

Luis Diaz to score, Yes (+167) is the player prop. He scored against Uzbekistan, created Colombia's goal against DR Congo, and leads their attack in almost every meaningful metric. Ghana conceded two to Croatia while shutting out Panama entirely in their 1-0 win; Diaz is a better attacker than anyone those two sides threw at Ghana.

Under 2.5 total goals (90 minutes), Yes (-135) is the tactical lean. This is Ghana's bread and butter. They held England scoreless with 21% of the ball. Colombia's method is patient and measured, not high-volume. Two goals or fewer in 90 minutes is the most likely shape, and -135 reflects that without being prohibitive.

Colombia to win (-208) and Luis Diaz to score (+167) are the two positions I'm most convicted on for Friday night.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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