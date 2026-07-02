NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Portugal vs Croatia, 2026 World Cup

Portugal finished second in Group K with five points. Ronaldo became the first player in history to score at six different World Cups. Croatia finished second in Group L, coming in off a 1-0 win over Panama in a game played at this very stadium. Sign up with NoVig bonus code GOAL100, drop $5, and $50 in Novig Coins arrive instantly.

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Portugal are favored, with Yes on Portugal to advance at -277. Croatia are the underdog at +186. The total is at 2.5. The over sits at -106, and the under at +104. BMO Field holds just 30,000. It’s the smallest venue at the tournament. A compact, intense atmosphere where Portugal's supporters are expected to pack the lower tiers.

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Croatia's blueprint for knockout football is not a secret. Two consecutive World Cups, two penalty shootout exits. One in the 2018 final against France, one in the 2022 semi-final against Argentina.

Portugal lead the head-to-head 6-1-1 across 8 meetings, and their most recent encounter ended 4-1 to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League in 2020. And that was before Luka Modrić turned 40 and Croatia turned what should be a rebuild into a last dance.

The atmosphere inside BMO Field on Thursday night could shape this one more than any tactic. Our analyst has positions ready across both sides.

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Portugal vs Croatia, Round of 32 - 7/2 - 7pm ET, Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Portugal to win, Yes (-277) is the position underpinning this card. They have the deeper squad, the stronger head-to-head record, and a Cristiano Ronaldo who, at 41, has already scored twice in this tournament and still finds ways to make things happen when the moment matters. Portugal have won six of eight career meetings with Croatia. Those aren't lucky results.

Ronaldo to score, Yes (+120) is the value swing. Zero goals and zero assists in any knockout-round World Cup match in Ronaldo's career. A stat he will be acutely aware of. This is his sixth and almost certainly his final World Cup. Against a Croatian defense that conceded four to England and one to Ghana across the group stage, Thursday night in Toronto feels like the moment that record finally ends.

Under 2.5 goals (+102) is where the tactical lean points. Croatia's identity is compression and counter. BMO Field's tight dimensions make it harder to create large spaces. Portugal have been inconsistent in front of goal. They drew blanks against Colombia. And Croatia's Dominik Livakovic was elite in both 2018 and 2022 when it counted. A one-goal margin at 90 minutes is the most likely shape.

Portugal to advance (-277) and Ronaldo to score (+120) are two positions worth taking for Thursday night.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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