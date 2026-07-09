NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for France vs Morocco & World Cup Prediction Markets

France beat Morocco 2-0 four years ago in the semi. But the memory is more complicated than the scoreline. A full-strength Morocco didn’t face France that night. Purchase $25 in Novig Coins with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and receive a 100% match. Your $25 becomes $50 in Novig Coins, instantly credited to your account.

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France are -167 to win in 90 minutes, Morocco at +590, and the draw at +308. To advance, France sit at -255 and Morocco at +335. The 90-minute total has the over 2.5 at +108 and under at -111.

France are the only team at this tournament to win every match in regulation. Morocco have now appeared in back-to-back World Cup quarterfinals and are the first African nation in history to do so.

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France has been winning in a more convincing fashion than any team. They're the tournament's top-scoring team with 14 goals across five matches. But Brahim Diaz and Ounahi will look to exploit things and change the course for France. Their quick exchanges in the half-space, Hakimi overlapping from right-back, finishing combinations caught Canada completely off guard. Our analyst has positions ready for Thursday afternoon.

France vs Morocco, Quarterfinal - 7/9 - 4pm ET, Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA

France to advance, Yes (-255) is the anchor. The only team in this tournament that has never once been pushed to extra time. Morocco are dangerous but they're also relying on Saibari's fitness and will be playing their sixth consecutive match in this brutal North American heat and travel schedule.

Mbappe to score or assist, Yes (-203) layers on top of the advance pick. He's directly involved in France's attack from first whistle to last — seven goals, and an assist tally that could easily read double that given how many moves he starts. -203 is the price the market puts on something that's happened in all five matches this tournament.

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Both Teams to Score, Yes (-102) is the position worth a piece of. Morocco scored three against Canada with a first-choice striker off the pitch in the 22nd minute. They can find the net regardless of who's available. France will score. Morocco will score. Even money is interesting.

Soufiane Rahimi to score, Yes (+233) is the swing with the big return. He came on for the injured Saibari, scored the third goal against Canada, and if Saibari can't go Thursday, Rahimi starts. In which case +233 on the man currently in form and likely to get 90 minutes is a significant underestimate.

France to advance (-255) and Rahimi to score (+233) are the two positions I trust most for Thursday afternoon.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

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