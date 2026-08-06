NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Panthers vs Cardinals Trading

Carolina captured the NFC South crown last season before falling to the Rams in the playoffs. Arizona finished 3-14 and enters a new era under Mike LaFleur. Carson Beck gets the start for the Cardinals while Kenny Pickett leads the Panthers. Buy $25 in Novig Coins using NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and receive a 100% match.

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The Panthers are -115 to win outright with the Cardinals at +111. On the spread, Carolina is -1.5 (-106) and Arizona is +1.5 (-113). The total sits at 35.5, with the over trading at +102 and the under at -111. In the first half, Carolina's moneyline is -125 and Arizona's is +104.

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The preseason brings a unique set of variables that don't exist in the regular season, and this matchup is no exception. Carolina has been hit hard by injuries in camp, with Nic Scourton and Chris Brazzell II both lost for the season.

The Panthers are also without offensive tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu, forcing depth players into larger roles than anticipated. That could lead to sloppier execution on both sides.

Our NFL analyst has been locked in on both sides all week and has some Thursday picks.

Panthers vs Cardinals, Hall of Fame Game - 8/6 - 8pm ET, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Arizona +1.5 (-113) is the pick in a spot where underdogs have dominated this exhibition. Since 2013, dogs in the Hall of Fame Game are 8-2-1 against the number, and the Cardinals have every reason to play loose while Carolina manages health concerns. The public has been hammering the Panthers, but situational spots matter more in August.

Under 35.5 (-111) makes sense with two backup quarterbacks leading the way and multiple offensive linemen missing for Carolina. The total has dropped from its open, and both coaching staffs will likely keep things vanilla. First-half unders in preseason openers tend to be sharp when starters are confirmed out.

Carolina first half moneyline (-125) is worth a look if you believe the Panthers' depth is superior. Canales has a more established roster than LaFleur, and Pickett has real NFL experience while Beck is making his debut. The first half is where more established players typically see their reps before the depth chart gets scrambled after halftime.

Carolina team total over 17.5 (-150) is a lean if you want to back the Panthers without laying the points. Pickett has real NFL starts under his belt, and Arizona's defense was the worst in the NFC a year ago.

Arizona +1.5 and under 35.5 are the two I trust most on Thursday. This is a strange betting environment with so many unknowns, but history and the roster situations both point toward a low-scoring, competitive affair in Canton.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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