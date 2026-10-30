Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Chiefs vs Broncos & NFL Prediction Markets

Two 5-2 teams with first place on the line, and a rivalry that has flipped: Denver has taken three of the last four meetings after a decade of Kansas City dominance. Empower Field on CBS hosts the next chapter. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Kansas City trades at 52% to win, Denver at 48%. A Chiefs victory by more than 1.5 points trades at 49%. The total sits at 40.5 with the over at 51%, while Denver's team total over 20.5 sits at 46%.

Nix accounted for two rushing touchdowns and 73 yards on the ground against Arizona. Denver's defense has been the real story, holding Seattle's top-ranked offense to two touchdowns and limiting the Chargers to 17. Kansas City, meanwhile, absorbed a humbling in Seattle: three points, no red-zone trips, and Walker held to 36 yards. If these teams finish level, head-to-head results decide the division.

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Follow the link above to Novig's trader signup Mobile user? Install the Novig app before signing up Create your account and enter GOAL100 at the promo prompt Deposit $10 Trade credits arrive once that deposit processes

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 8

The market cannot split these teams; history says it should not. Denver swept the season series a year ago and beat Kansas City at Arrowhead in November. The Chiefs' offense just produced its worst outing of the Mahomes era. Short of a bounce-back, Denver's defense is built to smother what remains.

Our NFL analyst expects a close one. Here are his favorite picks.

Chiefs vs Broncos, Week 8 - 11/1 - 4:25pm ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Denver moneyline at 48% is where I’m starting. The Broncos get the healthier roster, the crowd, and a quarterback whose legs are now a genuine weapon. Kansas City's path requires a perfect day from an imperfect supporting cast.

Denver's team total over 20.5 at 46% is a pick I like, and the price is good. The Chiefs just gave up chunks on the ground to Seattle, and Denver's offense has scored steadily even in its losses. Twenty-one points at home is a fair ask.

Chiefs vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bo Nix anytime touchdown (16%). He rushed for two scores last week, and Kansas City just surrendered 100 rushing yards to a backup in Seattle. These odds say that it’s unlikely, but placing a low wager could pay off nicely.

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown (29%). He moved into fifth all-time in career catches last week and remains Mahomes' most trusted target near the goal line.

My favorite pick is the Denver moneyline (48%), with the Broncos' team total over 20.5 (46%) riding along. Add Nix's touchdown (16%) to a same-game string to seriously boost payout. But if you like KC, string a Kelce TD (29%) with the KC moneyline (52%).

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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