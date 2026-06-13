NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for World Cup Prediction Markets, Haiti vs Scotland

Group C's late-night opener sends Haiti, back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, against a Scotland side returning after a 28-year wait, at Boston Stadium on June 13 at 9pm ET. Sign up with NoVig promo code GOAL100, drop $5, and $50 in Novig Coins will hit your account right away.

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Novig is a peer-to-peer sports prediction market where users trade Yes or No positions directly against each other, with no house cut taken on any market. Scotland enter as -177 favorites on the moneyline, with Haiti way out at +525 and the draw sitting at +337. This is Haiti's second-ever World Cup appearance.

Scotland arrive in good shape after a 4-1 win over Curacao was followed by a 4-0 thrashing of Bolivia in their final tune-up, with Shankland and Adams both finding the net in that send-off.

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Scotland have the deeper squad on paper, but Haiti showed up to their last tune-up games. A 2-1 win over Peru was followed by a 4-0 thrashing of New Zealand, giving Migne's group some real momentum heading into a historic night.

Both sides scored four goals in their respective last warm-up wins, which has our analyst looking past the obvious favorite-underdog framing for a few markets worth a second look.

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Haiti vs Scotland, Group C - 6/13 - 9pm ET, Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Scotland -0.5 (-162) is the floor of this card. Steve Clarke's side won UEFA qualifying Group C outright, finishing ahead of Greece and Denmark. They’re facing a Haiti team that hasn’t seen this level of competition lately. A clean Scotland win, even narrowly, lines up with how this group has trended.

Lawrence Shankland over 0.5 goals (+147) stands out as the player prop. Shankland scored twice against Curacao and was the standout attacker in Scotland's recent friendly wins, often paired alongside Che Adams up top. Against a Haiti backline making its World Cup debut, Shankland's movement in the box could be the difference-maker early.

Under 2.5 goals (-103) is a sneaky lean here. Scotland do not score many goals but they concede very few, and Haiti's qualifying campaign featured several low-scoring, tight results. A 1-0 or 2-0 type outcome feels like the most likely shape of this game.

Che Adams over 0.5 goals (+170) rounds out the card. Adams scored in Scotland's recent friendly win and has been Clarke's preferred starting striker throughout this cycle. If Scotland control the run of play like expected, Adams should see his fair share of looks in the box.

Scotland -0.5 (-162) and Shankland to score (+147) are the two I keep coming back to for Saturday night. Scotland have the tools to win this comfortably without it turning into a track meet.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

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