NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for USMNT vs Paraguay & World Cup Prediction Markets

The Group D opener puts co-host USA against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12 at 9pm ET. Paraguay are making their first tournament appearance in 16 years and arrive as significant underdogs. Sign up with NoVig promo code GOAL100, spend $5, and get $50 in NoVig Coins instantly.

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NoVig Bonus Code Verified: 6/12/2026

Novig is a peer-to-peer sports prediction market where users trade Yes or No positions directly against each other, with no house cut taken on any market. USA enter as the top-ranked team in Group D at 16th in the world, with Paraguay at 40th making their tournament comeback after missing three straight editions.

The USMNT went 1-3 across their four 2026 tune-up matches, beating only Senegal, so this is not a walkover. Paraguay are returning after missing three consecutive tournaments, last qualifying back in the South Africa cycle.

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USA bring home field and crowd advantage to a Group D opener that is tighter on paper than the rankings suggest. Paraguay are a defensively disciplined side who are genuinely difficult to break down, and the USMNT's 2026 form has been inconsistent. Our analyst has his eyes on several markets for Friday night.

USA vs Paraguay, Group D - 6/12 - 9pm ET, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Draw - Yes (+251) is the play I keep coming back to. Alfaro's side beat both Argentina and Brazil in qualifying and has been unbeaten in 19 matches under his leadership. They know how to earn points against better-ranked opponents on the road. At +251, getting paid to call a tight, grinding match is where the value lives in this opener.

Both Teams to Score - Yes (+107) pairs well with that read. If this goes 1-1, both sides have found the net, and plus money on that outcome is worth taking on its own. USA will create chances in front of a full house, and Paraguay have enough quality on the counter to test whoever starts in goal for Pochettino.

Folarin Balogun over 0.5 goals (+213) is my player prop. He is the focal point of the USMNT attack and the most direct route to a USA goal. If the hosts score, Balogun is the likeliest source. Over 0.5 at +213 is strong value for a starting striker on home soil.

Draw - Yes (+251) is the position I’m most intrigued by Friday night. The price is right and the matchup supports it.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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