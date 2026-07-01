NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for USMNT vs Bosnia, 2026 World Cup Trading

Bosnia and Herzegovina are making their first appearance in a World Cup knockout match, a remarkable achievement for a country whose team didn't exist until 1992. They are probably the biggest underdog still in the tournament. Sign up with NoVig promo code GOAL100, put in $5, and $50 in Novig Coins drop in instantly.

Or look into our experts World Cup betting promos ranking for the major WC 2026 betting apps in the US

NoVig Promo Code GOAL100

NoVig Bonus Code Verified: 7/1/2026

Novig is a peer-to-peer market with no house involved. Your position goes directly against another user.

USMNT are -257 to win, Bosnia sit at +852, 90 minute draw at +400. The spread has USMNT -1.5 at +120 and Bosnia getting the one-and-a-half goal cushion at -125. The total is set at 2.5, the over is -127, and the under is +117.

Pick up your NoVig promo code and get $50 in Novig Coins before Wednesday night's tip-off

How to use Your NoVig Promo Code

Open the link above to navigate directly to NoVig's account setup page Grab the NoVig app from the iOS or Android store if you're on your phone Fill in your information and register your account Before completing signup, find the promo code field and enter GOAL100 Put $5 on any active market to activate the offer and your coins appear instantly

Available in AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, DC, WI, WY. New users only. 21+.

Trading with Your NoVig Promo Code on Today's World Cup

Only three teams scored more goals in the group stage than the USMNT's eight. Bosnia, however modestly ranked at 61st, should not be overlooked. Pochettino's starting XI from the Paraguay opener is expected back, which means the Pulisic-Balogun-Reyna combination gets its first full game together since Matchday 1. Our analyst has his positions ready to share.

Learn how to bet on the World Cup with our in-depth guide for this summer's tournament

USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Round of 32 - 7/1 - 8pm ET

USMNT -1.5 at +120 is the play I find most interesting. Bosnia have now conceded four goals in one of their three group games and have historically struggled to keep games clean. They've given up a goal in every World Cup match they've played. A two-goal USMNT win at plus money against a 61st-ranked opponent playing their first ever knockout game is where the value lives.

Ricardo Pepi over 0.5 goals, Yes (+125) is the swing prop. He hasn't found the net yet this tournament, but he started two of three group games and regularly occupies the spaces that Balogun vacates when pulling wide. Against a Bosnia side that pushed men forward and left gaps against Switzerland, Pepi has a chance to make an impact off the bench..

Haji Wright over 0.5 goals, Yes (+133) rounds out the card at long odds worth a small piece. He hasn't featured heavily but carries a different kind of threat. He’s physically imposing, good in the air, and capable of a big moment against a compact backline. A sub appearance in a match where the USMNT are controlling the ball could put him in the right position.

USMNT -1.5 (+120) is the position I'm most convicted on heading into this match Wednesday night. The talent gap and Bosnia's defensive record both point toward a comfortable win by multiple goals.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

NoVig Promo Code Full T&Cs