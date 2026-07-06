NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for USMNT vs Belgium, 2026 World Cup Games

The last time these teams met at a World Cup, the USMNT lost 2-1 and went home. The game before that, in 1930, the US won 3-0. Somewhere between those two results is the version of this USMNT that Pochettino needs to produce. Sign up with NoVig promo code GOAL100, put in $5, and $50 in Novig Coins land straight in your account.

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USMNT are -111 to advance, Belgium at +108. In regulation, Belgium are +192, USA +170, and the draw at +251. The over 2.5 at 90 minutes sits at -135, under at +133. Ricardo Pepi, PSV's third-highest Eredivisie scorer last season with 16 goals, is expected to start alongside Balogun after his cameos through the knockout stage.

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Belgium haven't been convincing. They drew 1-1 with Egypt and 0-0 with Iran in the group stage before needing a 121st-minute penalty to finally put Senegal away. The attack still has teeth, but the defensive structure under Rudi Garcia is not what it was in 2018 when they finished third.

Belgium scored three times in 15 minutes of the second half to beat the USMNT 5-2 in a March friendly. That result was a reminder of what this Belgian attack can produce when it clicks. Our analyst has been watching both squads carefully and has positions ready for Monday.

USMNT vs Belgium, Round of 16 - 7/6 - 8pm ET, Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA

USMNT to advance, Yes (-111) is an ok starting position. Home soil, eight group-stage goals, and a squad that finally ended its losing streak against Europeans in the Bosnia win. Belgium are the older, more experienced side on paper, but the gap between these two programs has narrowed significantly over the last four years.

Romelu Lukaku to score, Yes (+174) is the pick worth having even as a counter position. He won three penalties in the group stage and doesn't need much space to be dangerous near goal. If this game opens up in the second half, and the odds suggest it's likely to, Lukaku arriving late into the box is the most realistic way Belgium find the net.

Under 2.5 goals at 90 minutes, Yes (+133) is the tactical lean. Neither team concedes freely. Belgium kept two clean sheets in the group stage. The USMNT shut out Bosnia and held Turkey scoreless before that. A two-goal match through 90 minutes is the most likely shape here, with the result potentially going to extra time.

Under 2.5 goals in regulation (+133) is my top pick for this card. A tight, tactical match where the US finds a way to advance (-111) is the other scenario I favor.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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