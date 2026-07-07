NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Switzerland vs Colombia & World Cup Trading

Colombia arrive undefeated this tournament. They haven’t lost since a friendly against France in March. And they recently shutout Portugal. Switzerland came through Algeria in the Round of 32 without conceding. Purchase $25 with NoVig promo code GOAL100 and receive a 100% match, giving you $50 in Novig Coins to trade with.

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Colombia are -156 to advance, Switzerland at +150.

In 90 minutes, Colombia are +133, Switzerland are +264, and the draw sits at +213. The under 2.5 goals in regular time is -156, the over +150.

Colombia's unbeaten run at this World Cup has certainly been impressive. I wouldn’t be surprised if they keep this unbeaten and clean sheet streak alive.

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Two of the most statistically dominant sides of the tournament meet in Vancouver, and neither has had much experience being tested. Switzerland quietly beat Algeria without really being troubled. Colombia haven't been behind once since the group stage opened.

Something will have to give Tuesday afternoon at BC Place, and our analyst has a few positions locked in.

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Switzerland vs Colombia, Round of 16 - 7/7 - 4pm ET, BC Place, Vancouver, BC

Colombia to advance Yes (-156) is the anchor. They’ve produced three clean sheets in a row with the tournament's most complete central midfielder in James Rodriguez pulling strings. Switzerland are a capable side who won their group, but Colombia's depth and consistency through this cycle is something different.

Luis Diaz to score or assist Yes (+135) follows naturally. He had 49 goal involvements in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich this season and carried that directly into the tournament. +135 on him producing a direct contribution against a Swiss defense that gets pulled wide is a number worth acting on.

Under 2.5 goals in regular time Yes (-156) fits the profile of this matchup. Three straight clean sheets for Colombia. Switzerland didn't concede against Algeria. And despite the price, the evidence behind this pick is hard to dismiss.

James Rodriguez to score or assist Yes (+160) is the swing. He has six goals and four assists across eleven World Cup appearances and doesn't need to start to matter. When Colombia need something in the second half and Rodriguez enters the game, the odds shift instantly. Getting +160 before that happens is the time to consider this wager.

Colombia to advance (-156) and Diaz to score or assist (+135) are where the card builds from.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

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