Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Steelers vs Browns & NFL Prediction Markets

Every AFC North team is 2-1, which means Thursday's winner at Huntington Bank Field will be atop the division. The Browns love this stage: they have won nine straight Thursday night home games. Pittsburgh arrives with a revamped offensive line.. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Pittsburgh trades at 58% to win straight up, Cleveland at 43%. The Steelers lay -2.5 (53%), the Browns take +2.5 (48%). The 38.5 total is shaded toward the under at 50% over, 51% under..

Cleveland's defense has turned a corner over the last two weeks. Jared Verse and Mason Graham have generated pressure reminiscent of the Myles Garrett era, and Sunday's win over Carolina came despite the Browns being outgained.

Deshaun Watson has been up and down. Pittsburgh counters with a zone-heavy defense that has six takeaways already and an offense that rediscovered its running game against Cincinnati.

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Nine straight Thursday home wins is a real trend, not a trivia answer. Our NFL analyst priced it in anyway and still landed on the visitors. Both defenses allow fewer than 24 points a game. Both offenses sputter. Something has to give, and it probably won't be pretty.

Our analyst is ready with his picks for this thursday night rivalry game in Cleveland.

Steelers vs Browns, Week 4 - 10/1 - 8:15pm ET, Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

Pittsburgh -2.5 at 53% is intriguing. Trends are fun until they meet a team that just held Cincinnati's front in check and ran for 138 yards. Rodgers took his beating in Week 2, watched the staff fix the line, and now gets a defense that allows 23.7 per game. Take the moneyline for a bit more security (58%).

Brown’s team total under 17.5 (52%). The Steelers play zone, keep everything in front of them, and have collected six takeaways. Watson has been scattershot for two straight weeks. Seventeen points is a big ask in the wind.

Steelers vs Browns - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Aaron Rodgers under 212.5 passing yards at 50%. The volume will be there against a Cleveland secondary that hasn't faced a quarterback this composed yet, but I still think the wind and the short week will cause some troubles for the Steelers offense.

Quinshon Judkins over 55.5 rushing yards 53%. The Browns stay stubborn with the run, and Pittsburgh's front, while improved, just played a physical division game Sunday.

Pat Freiermuth over 28.5 receiving yards 51%. Pittsburgh has leaned on shorter shots to its tight ends, and 29 yards could be had in one play.

Pittsburgh moneyline (58%) and Judkins over 55.5 rushing yards (53%) makes a nice little parlay. Those are my favorite picks for this one.

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