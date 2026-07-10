NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Spain vs Belgium, World Cup Games

Spain have been playing a style of football not seen at a major tournament since their 2008-2012 golden era. Belgium just destroyed the USNMNT 4-1. This matchup has been long anticipated. Purchase $25 in Novig Coins with NoVig promo code GOAL100 and your balance doubles, $25 becomes $50.

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Spain are heavily favored to advance -277, with Belgium at +270. The total is at 2.5 with the under at -117 and the under at +115. Ferran Torres set up Merino's Portugal winner after coming off the bench.

Romelu Lukaku's physicality and Kevin De Bruyne's intelligence in tight spaces are Belgium's two biggest weapons. But Amadou Onana, the man who was supposed to neutralize midfield against Spain, is out with a torn ACL.

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Belgium may be missing Onana, but they still have De Bruyne, Lukaku, Jeremy Doku, and Charles De Ketelaere. Spain's defensive wall hasn't been broken yet, but it hasn't faced a team that combines physical presence in the box.

De Bruyne orchestrating transitions through a Spain midfield missing full press intensity is the scenario Belgium's best plays all flow through. Our soccer analyst has his positions for Friday afternoon.

Spain vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - 7/10 - 3pm ET, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Spain to advance, Yes (-277) is the anchor. Five clean sheets, 34 matches unbeaten, and a squad that has found ways to win in all different ways. The 4-0 Saudi Arabia demolition, the 3-0 Austria control game, the 1-0 Portugal late drama. This Spanish team doesn't lose.

Romelu Lukaku to score, Yes (+317) is a potential massive return. He scored or was directly involved in multiple Belgium goals throughout this tournament, and physically this is a different kind of test for Spain's centerbacks than they've seen. Laporte and Cubarsí are excellent, but Lukaku at his best is a handful for anyone. If Belgium gets one, there’s a good chance it’ll be Lukaku.

Mikel Merino to score or assist, Yes (+122) is another nice value pick. He came off the bench against both Portugal and Austria, scoring the winner against Portugal in stoppage time. Merino at long odds, having already shown he can arrive late and finish under pressure, is worth a piece of in a game Spain are expected to win.

Spain to advance (-277) and Lukaku to score (+317) are the two positions I'm most interested in for Friday. Spain win this match, but they won't keep Belgium entirely quiet.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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