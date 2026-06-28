NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for South Africa vs Canada, World Cup Playoffs

Canada were supposed to coast through Group B on home soil. Four points was enough, but it wasn't the statement performance the co-hosts were hoping for. Now they're facing a South Africa side that has never been this far. Get in with NoVig promo code GOAL100. Put in $5 and $50 in Novig Coins drop into your account immediately.

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Novig is a peer-to-peer market with zero house edge. Every trade goes directly between users. Canada come in as -144 favorites, South Africa at +456, and the draw at +264. South Africa's most recent result was a 1-0 win over South Korea to clinch their historic qualification. Promise David and Tani Oluwaseyi lead their attack, though neither has scored more than once in three group matches combined.

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The tactical mismatch is real. South Africa under Hugo Broos are compact and well-drilled defensively. They kept a clean sheet against South Korea when it mattered most. But they have been outclassed in possession against quality opposition, and Alphonso Davies plus a fully fit Canadian attack represents a significant step up from anything they've faced this tournament.

The pressure of a knockout game on a neutral pitch in Los Angeles with nothing to lose could actually free them up. But the quality gap is hard to ignore. Our soccer analyst is diving into the numbers and has some potential picks to consider.

Canada vs South Africa, Round of 32 - 6/28 - 3pm ET, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Canada to win, Yes (-144) is where this card starts. Four points in Group B, nine goals scored total, and a striker in Jonathan David who genuinely changes games on his own. South Africa have the energy of a fairytale run, but Canada's ceiling in this tournament is much higher.

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Cyle Larin over 0.5 goals, Yes (+182) is the player prop I'm targeting. He started alongside David through the group stage and has been lively as a secondary striker. He is quick between the lines and dangerous in the box when chances arrive. At +182, the price on him scoring at least once is worth a position.

Both Teams to Score, Yes (+100) is the swing. South Africa will not sit and absorb pressure for 90 minutes with their tournament life on the line. Tani Oluwaseyi is direct and physical, and a Canada backline that gave up two in 45 minutes against Switzerland could be vulnerable on the counter. Even money on a goal at both ends is a number worth taking in a single-elimination game.

I'm backing Canada here (-144), but both teams finding the net (+100) is the outcome that makes the most sense given how this matchup sets up tactically. Canada should advance, but it won't be entirely clean.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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