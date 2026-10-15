Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Seahawks vs Broncos & NFL Prediction Markets

Sam Darnold has five giveaways in three games since returning from injury. Bo Nix has thrown at least one interception in every game he has finished this season. Something has to give on Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High on Prime Video. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Seattle trades at to win straight up 57%, Denver at 44%. The Seahawks lay -2.5 (51%), the Broncos take +2.5 (50%). The 40.5 total is shaded toward the over at 51% and the under finds itself at 50%.

Seattle's pass defense is the wall Nix keeps walking into. The Seahawks allow 150.8 passing yards per game, the fewest in the league, and pressure quarterbacks on 44.3 percent of dropbacks, second only to Detroit.

Nix averages 6.0 air yards per attempt, the lowest mark among qualified passers, and has no touchdowns under pressure this year. He faces the defense built to erase his skill set, on a short week, with his best corner already ruled out.

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Both quarterbacks are slumping, but only one of them faces the defense that allows the fewest yards in football. Our NFL analyst thinks the gap between the two situations is wider than the market believes, and he priced Thursday accordingly.

Seahawks vs Broncos, Week 6 - 10/15 - 8:15pm ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Seattle moneyline sits at 57%. I like those odds. Denver has trailed in the fourth quarter of every game this season, its offense ranks 26th in scoring, and now it faces the league's best defense without Surtain and Hufanga. Denver has been outscored on the season despite a winning record.

Denver's team total under 19.5 (50%). The Broncos average 19.4 points per game against schedules far kinder than this one. Seattle allows 21 per game while facing elite offenses; its real strength is strangling bad ones. Nix has not topped 200 passing yards in a month.

Seahawks vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I’d pick Bo Nix under 197.5 passing yards (55%) for this one. Seattle allows 150.8 per game and adjusts its looks specifically to bait quarterbacks into the short stuff Nix already throws. The under is the cleanest position on the board.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown (48%). Seven scores in five games is the league's best mark, and he draws a secondary starting its backups. Denver's third-down defense has also slipped to 26th, which keeps drives alive for him.

My favorite pick is the Seattle moneyline (57%), with Nix's passing-yard under riding along at 55%. Fold Smith-Njigba's touchdown (48%) into a same-game string and you have an excellent script all in one line to increase payout significantly.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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