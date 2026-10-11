Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Ravens vs Falcons & NFL Prediction Markets for NFL SNF

Atlanta spent Monday night partying in the Superdome. Six days later, the Falcons host Sunday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on NBC against a Baltimore team that just lost its two-time MVP. Momentum meets chaos. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 10/11/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Atlanta trades at 62% to win straight up, Baltimore at 39%. The Falcons lay -3.5 (49%), the Ravens take +3.5 at 53%. The 43.5 total leans slightly toward the over at 52/49%.

Before you bury the Ravens, remember who their quarterback is. Tyler Huntley went 2-0 in relief last season and hung 41 points on Green Bay in Week 17. Coach Jesse Minter raves about his ability to run the offense and extend plays.

But the context tilts hard toward Atlanta: the Falcons are 2-2 and tied atop the NFC South, fresh off 420 yards against a shorthanded Saints defense, while Baltimore just watched Lamar Jackson leave the Tennessee game in a protective boot after injuring the ankle in the second quarter.

This Novig promo code snags you $50 in trade credits

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Use the link above to reach Novig's trader signup Prefer mobile? Download the Novig app before you register Create your account and apply GOAL100 where it asks for a code Send in a $10 deposit (or more) $50 in trade credits land as soon as the deposit clears

Available in AK, AR, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, DC, WI, WY. New users only. 21+.

Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

Six days between emotional wins is a short runway, and Atlanta's last two victories came by a combined 42 points. Our NFL analyst thinks Baltimore's problems are bigger than adrenaline, though.

Ravens vs Falcons, Week 5 - 10/11 - 8:20pm ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta moneyline (62%). Not a bad price for the situation. The Falcons' offensive line just bulldozed two straight opponents, and they scored 45 points in the Superdome three nights ago. Huntley hasn't started since last season. Minter's confidence is admirable. It is not a game plan.

Under 43.5 (49%). Baltimore will grind clock behind Derrick Henry to keep the ball from Penix, and Huntley-led offenses don't exactly sprint. A 24-17 game cashes this comfortably. The Ravens are 3-1 for a reason, but nothing about Sunday is automatic.

Ravens vs Falcons - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bijan Robinson anytime touchdown (67%). He has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games and gets a defense that just surrendered five rushing scores to one backfield.

Tyler Huntley under 174 passing yards is even at 50%. Baltimore will call a conservative game, and Atlanta's secondary is the strength of its defense. I don’t foresee Huntley hitting the over, but we’ve seen crazier, like Case Keenum a few weeks ago.

Mark Andrews 30+ receiving yards (53%). Huntley's first read in trouble has long been his tight end, dating to their last stint together. Thirty yards is a low bar for a security blanket.

Atlanta moneyline (62%) and Bijan Robinson anytime touchdown (67%) are the two safest picks and the odds agree. I would throw those two on a parlay with the Huntley under on passing yards to increase the payout.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Novig Promo Code Full Terms and Conditions