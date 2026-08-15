NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Rams vs Chiefs & NFL Prediction Markets

Matthew Stafford brings his MVP trophy to Kansas City for a rematch with the team he beat in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams fell to Seattle in the NFC Championship after a 12-5 season, while the Chiefs adjust after Mahomes' knee injury ended his 2025 campaign. Purchase $25 in Novig Coins with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and get a 100% match.

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Kansas City is giving 2.5 points with Los Angeles catching +2.5. The total is 36.5. The Chiefs are favored on the moneyline with the Rams as the underdog.

Stafford is on a snap count as McVay manages his 38-year-old quarterback. Rookie Ty Simpson is confirmed to play. Reid will probably give Mahomes a quick look before turning to Justin Fields.

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Trading with Your NoVig Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason

Preseason football creates betting situations you don't see in the regular season, and this Saturday clash is a textbook case. Los Angeles went all-in on defense this offseason, adding Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett to fix a unit that couldn't get off the field in January.

Kansas City brought in Kenneth Walker III to revive a rushing attack that finished near the league basement. Our NFL analyst has been digging into both depth charts and has Saturday's best angles.

Rams vs Chiefs, Preseason Week 1 - 8/15 - 4pm ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Under 36.5 is the pick. Kansas City's preseason openers have trended low recently, and both Reid and McVay treat these games like extended practices. Once Simpson and Fields enter, offensive creativity drops.

Chiefs -2.5 is the side play. Kansas City laying less than a field goal makes sense. Fields has starting experience in Chicago and Pittsburgh, while the Rams hand the keys to a rookie in Simpson. Arrowhead is never easy, even in August.

Rams team total under 17.5 is another angle. Stafford won't play enough to matter, and Simpson is making his debut against a Spagnuolo defense that has been stingy for years. Los Angeles could have trouble finding the end zone.

Ty Simpson to throw a touchdown is a prop to watch if the odds are right. McVay has a track record of making rookie quarterbacks look comfortable in August. Simpson has the arm talent to connect on a big play against Kansas City's reserves. If the price is right, it's worth a shot.

First half under is worth considering. Both Mahomes and Stafford should be watching from the sideline by halftime. The backups will be feeling out the speed of the game, which leads to conservative play-calling.

Under 36.5 and Chiefs -2.5 are my two strongest positions. The drop-off from starters to reserves is massive, and that usually produces a sleepy preseason opener.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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