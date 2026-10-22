Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Patriots vs Bears & NFL Prediction Markets, TNF

Drake Maye and Caleb Williams were drafted two spots apart in 2024 and grew up attending the same camps. On Thursday they meet as two of the NFL's hottest young quarterbacks, both 4-2, with Soldier Field hosting on Prime Video. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 10/22/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

New England trades at 41% to win straight up, Chicago at 60%. The Patriots lay +2.5 (46%), the Bears take -2.5 (55%). The 50.5 total is 51% over and 50% under.

Williams went 30-for-36 in his return from the hamstring injury, showing none of the rust his three-game absence threatened. The Bears are 4-2 against the spread and fifth in takeaways, with rookie Dillon Thieneman producing numbers no first-year defensive back has matched.

New England's three-game streak includes wins over Buffalo, Las Vegas and the Jets. Its concerns are real: injuries along the offensive line and a gimpy A.J. Brown, who dropped three passes on ten targets last week. Guard Joe Thuney, meanwhile, returns to face the franchise that drafted him and won him two rings.

This Novig promo code fills your wallet with $50 in trade credits

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Tap the link above to reach Novig's trader signup Phone bettor? Download the Novig app before you begin Sign up and enter GOAL100 in the promo field Add $10 to your account Trade credits land the moment your deposit clears

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 7

Two 4-2 teams, two ascending quarterbacks, and a market that cannot separate them. Our NFL analyst found separation in the passing-game volume, and it points at both benches. Take a look at some of his picks for this Thursday Night matchup.

Patriots vs Bears, Week 7 - 10/22 - 8:15pm ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

New England moneyline (41%). I really like these odds. Maye's three-game run has produced ten touchdowns and a single interception, and the Patriots just protected him for a sack-free afternoon. Paying a premium stings; losing to the inferior quarterback stings more.

Over 50.5 at 51% is another interesting pick. Chicago just scored 31 on Atlanta, and New England's streak includes a rout of Las Vegas and 26 against the Jets. Neither defense creates enough negative plays to keep this in the 40s. The weather is the only under argument, and the lakefront rarely bites in October.

Pats vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Caleb Williams 242+ passing yards (53%). He threw for 305 against Atlanta with no rhythm and now gets a full week of reps. Volume like that travels.

A.J. Brown 72+ receiving yards sits at 51% is a good deal in my opinion. Ten targets in a game he could barely cut says everything about the volume coming. He was acquired from Philadelphia in June for exactly these games.

My favorite pick is the New England moneyline at 40%, with Williams' yardage total (53%) keeping the Bears side alive. Add Brown's yardage in a same-game string and you are backing both quarterbacks to do what they have done all month.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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