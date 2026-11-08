Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Packers vs Patriots & NFL Prediction Markets

The last time these teams met, Green Bay escaped with a 27-24 win in 2022. Much has changed. New England now boasts one of the league's hottest quarterbacks, and both teams arrive at 5-3 with playoff positioning on the line at Gillette Stadium. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

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Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

New England trades at 61% to win straight up, Green Bay at 39%. A Patriots victory by 3.5 or more points trades at 46%. The total sits at 44.5 with the over at 50%, and Green Bay's team total over 21.5 sits at even money.

Maye just authored a second-half masterclass against Miami, rallying from 13-3 down with three total touchdowns and zero turnovers. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games while cutting the recklessness that marked September.

Green Bay's defense remains stout against the run but has surrendered points in bunches to competent passing attacks, and the Packers' own offense is piecing together drives without its full complement of blockers.

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How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Click the link above to reach Novig's trader signup On a phone? Install the Novig app before you start Register and enter GOAL100 in the promo field Fund it with a $10 deposit Trade credits land once that deposit processes

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 9

New England's season turned when its schedule softened, but the quarterback's improvement is real and measurable. Green Bay keeps answering the bell despite a medical report that would sink lesser teams.

Our NFL analyst sees a game the Patriots should win, priced like a coin flip by bettors who remember the 2022 result.

Packers vs Patriots, Week 9 - 11/8 - 4:25pm ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

New England by 3.5 or more points at 46%. The market hesitates on the margin, but five straight multi-touchdown games from Maye suggests the Patriots can pull away from a team winning on fumes. The 46% price pays like an upset while behaving like a favorite.

Green Bay's team total over 21.5 at 50%. The Packers have scored at least 20 in four straight games and do not need style points to move the ball. Even in a loss, their offense manufactures three scores against a defense that has feasted on weaker quarterbacks.

Packers vs Pats - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

What about Drake Maye anytime touchdown (24%)? He ran one in from two yards against Miami and keeps drives alive with his legs. Green Bay's rush discipline has wavered inside the red zone.

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime touchdown looks even better at 49%. He recorded his 30th career rushing score in the Las Vegas rout and remains the hammer near the goal line.

My favorite pick is the Patriots by 3.5 or more (46%), with Green Bay's team total keeping the game honest. Add a player prop like a Stevenson TD to the parlay for a handsome payout.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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