Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Packers vs Lions & NFL Prediction Markets

Green Bay has won the last two meetings, including a dramatic Thanksgiving comeback in this building. The Lions spent their bye resetting a battered secondary and resting their bell cow. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 10/25/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated sports prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Detroit trades at 63% to win straight up, Green Bay at 38%. The Lions lay -3.5 (49%), the Packers take +3.5 (52%). The 52.5 total leans toward the over at 55%, with the under at 46%.

Montgomery's March trade handed this backfield to Jahmyr Gibbs, and the results border on absurd: nine touchdowns and a league-high 32 forced missed tackles in five games.

Detroit scores 32.8 per game while allowing 29.8, third from the bottom. Kerby Joseph remains on the PUP list alongside several others on injured reserve. Green Bay lists seven questionables of its own.

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How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Tap the link above to open Novig's trader signup On mobile? Install the Novig app before joining Register and key GOAL100 into the promo field Fund it with a $10 deposit Trade credits appear as soon as the money lands

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 7

The Lions average 32.8 points and allow 29.8, which makes their games function like track meets. Green Bay arrives with three straight wins but depth questions across its back seven. Our NFL analyst expects Detroit's rested front four to overwhelm a wounded Green Bay line.

Packers vs Lions, Week 7 - 10/25 - 4:25pm ET, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Over 52.5 is one of my top picks at 55%. Detroit's games average 62-plus combined points, a math problem for any total in the 50s. Both offenses have scored freely for a month, and points should flow until the clock hits zero.

Detroit moneyline is priced fairly at 63%. The bye came at the perfect time, with Branch and Mays expected back and Gibbs fully healthy. Green Bay swept last season's meetings, but this Detroit team arrives rested, whole and scoring at will.

Packers vs Lions - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Jared Goff 279+ passing yards (53%). Green Bay's injury report runs seven names deep, and Goff threw three touchdowns against Arizona without straining. The Lions throw to keep pace with their own defense.

Jameson Williams 55+ receiving yards (53%) is another solid pick. He caught two touchdowns against the Cardinals and finally looks like the deep threat Detroit drafted. Single coverage against depleted corners is a recipe for chunk plays.

Lastly, I like Tucker Kraft to get 50+ receiving yards (53%). He has been Love's steadiest chain-mover, and Detroit's linebackers have spent the season chasing backs.

My favorite pick is the game total over 52.5 (55%), with Goff's yardage total at 279+ (53%) alongside it. I’m starting my parlay with these.

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All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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