NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Netherlands vs Sweden, World Cup Games

Sweden showed they belonged at this level by pounding Tunisia 5-1 on Matchday 1. Netherlands, meanwhile, led Japan twice and still couldn't hold on, conceding a late Kamada header from a corner to end up with a frustrating 2-2 draw. Sign up with NoVig bonus code GOAL10, drop $5 and $50 in NoVig Coins are credited on the spot.

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Netherlands enter as -135 favorites, Sweden are at +376, and the draw sits at +300. The spread has Netherlands -0.5 at -133 and Sweden getting the half-goal cushion at +155.

Gyokeres scored in the opener and now has 20 goals in 33 caps for Sweden heading into Saturday. Netherlands dropped two points against Japan and cannot afford another slip if they want to top Group F.

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On paper, Netherlands should be the better team. Koeman has Gakpo, Depay, Malen, and Summerville are four players capable of deciding a match on their own. But the Japan draw exposed a vulnerability at the back that Sweden will be looking to exploit.

Our soccer betting analyst is following each game in Group F and has some picks for this one.

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Netherlands vs Sweden, Group F - 6/20 - 1pm ET, Houston Stadium, Houston, TX

Netherlands to win, Yes (-135) is the floor position here. Despite the dropped points against Japan, the Dutch are the deeper, more experienced side. Their qualifying record was six wins, two draws, zero losses, scoring 27 goals and conceding just four. Bounce-back form from a side that feels they underperformed trends heavily positive.

Viktor Gyokeres over 0.5 goals, Yes (+167) is the player prop worth building around. He scored in the opener, laid on an assist, and has now found the net in back-to-back competitive appearances for Sweden after his qualifying playoff hat-trick against Ukraine. He's going to get chances regardless of what the Netherlands do defensively, and +167 on him converting one is too good to ignore.

Over 2.5 goals, Yes (-127) fits the profile. Netherlands gave up two to Japan while scoring two themselves. Sweden put five past Tunisia. Neither defense has shown they can keep a clean sheet when pressed, and both attacks are capable of scoring in bunches against quality opposition.

Both Teams to Score, Yes (-138) is a touch pricey but it aligns with everything we've seen. Sweden opened with two Ayari long-rangers, an Isak solo run, and a Gyokeres clinical finish. They should score against this Dutch backline. And Netherlands have too much individual quality to go quiet twice in a row.

Netherlands to win (-135) and Gyokeres to score (+167) are where the value sits for me on Saturday afternoon in Houston.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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