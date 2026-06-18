NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Mexico vs South Korea & World Cup Trading

Group A's two opening winners collide in Guadalajara with the early lead on the line. Mexico are unbeaten in eight matches this year, while South Korea rallied from a goal down to beat Czechia. Sign up with NoVig bonus code GOAL100, spend $5, and $50 in Novig Coins lands in your account.

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Novig is a peer-to-peer sports prediction market where users trade Yes or No positions directly against each other, with no house cut taken on any market.

Mexico are priced at +104 to win, with South Korea way out at +310 and the draw at +228. Both nations sit level on points after opening wins, but Mexico have received a win or draw in their last eight matches, and are leading 11-3 over their last five.

South Korea mounted a second-half rally to get past Czechia in their first match of the tournament. Both teams are coming in confident.

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Mexico have the louder crowd and the hotter striker. But South Korea showed real character coming from behind in their opener. Hwang In-beom was the best player on the pitch in that win. He scored and later set up the winner. Our soccer analyst has positions ready across both sides for Thursday's Mexico vs South Korea clash in Guadalajara.

Mexico vs South Korea, Group A - 6/18 - 9pm ET, Guadalajara Stadium, Zapopan, Mexico

Every position on Novig boils down to a Yes or No call. Trade Yes if you think it happens, trade No if you don't, and you're matched against someone taking the other side.

Mexico to win, Yes (+104), is where I'm starting. Both teams sit level on points, but Mexico has the better recent scoring touch and a home country crowd that should be deafening in Guadalajara. They haven't lost all year, and plus money on the favorite in a pick'em-priced match like this is the kind of number worth taking.

Raul Jimenez to score, Yes (+190), is a player position that intrigues me. He has scored in each of Mexico's last two matches. H tends to find the right spot inside the box rather than force things from distance.

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Both Teams to Score, Yes (+115), feels right given how each side has performed. Mexico's defense has given up goals in recent matches despite the wins, and South Korea has shown they can find the net even against a deficit. I don't see either side keeping a clean sheet here.

Alexis Vega to assist, Yes (+292), is my swing pick. He set up the corner that led directly to Mexico's fourth goal against Serbia and usually finds his way into the right spots once Aguirre starts rotating the attack. If Mexico is controlling the game like I expect, Vega should see the ball in dangerous areas.

Mexico to win, Yes (+104), is the position I trust the most heading into Thursday. The form gap alone is enough to tilt this one toward the co-hosts.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

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