NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Mexico vs Ecuador, World Cup Games

Ecuador did something genuinely surprising to get here. Sebastián Beccacece's side now arrives in Mexico City as the last team anyone expected to be here. Mexico, unbeaten and untouched through the group stage, have a home crowd of 80,000-plus. Sign up with NoVig promo code GOAL100, put in $5, and $50 in Novig Coins land in your account instantly.

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Mexico are +122 to win in regulation, Ecuador sit at +326, and the draw is at +190. The spread has Mexico -0.5 at +133 and Ecuador getting the half-goal at -135. Ecuador scored just twice from 5.12 expected goals in the group stage. The over 1.5 goals (including extra time) sits at -147 with the under at +141.

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The xG picture for Ecuador tells a cautionary tale for anyone thinking they can expose Mexico's backline. They were held to a goalless draw by Curaçao despite 15 shots on target.

Mexico allowed just 1.51 total expected goals across all three group games, roughly half a chance per match and Raul Rangel has not been tested in 270 minutes of football. The Azteca crowd factor is real though too. Our analyst is ready with some props and match picks for this Latin American matchup in Mexico.

Mexico vs Ecuador, Round of 32 - 6/30 - 9pm ET, Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico to win, Yes (+122) is the starting position. Nine group-stage points. Zero goals conceded. Home advantage. Ecuador beat Germany (who had already clinched the knockout stage) to secure their place. At plus money, Mexico winning in regulation is a genuine value play.

Jordy Caicedo over 0.5 goals, Yes (+344) is the swing prop. Enner Valencia at 36 is the name on everyone's lips for Ecuador, but Caicedo has been lively off the bench and carries a directness that can trouble a defense sitting deep and protecting a lead.

Draw, Yes (+190) is the position worth a small piece of as a hedge. Ecuador are disciplined, hard to break down, and if the Azteca crowd creates early nerves in Mexico's attack rather than early goals, a draw to 90 minutes is a realistic shape, especially given Mexico's history of tight knockout matches.

Julian Quinones to score or assist (+150) rounds out the card. He scored the tournament's opening goal against South Africa and has been Mexico's most dangerous wide attacker all competition, regularly connecting with Jimenez centrally.

Mexico to win (+122) and Quinones to score or assist (+150) are the two positions I'm leaning on most for Tuesday. Mexico should get through this.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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