Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Man City vs PSG & Champions League Prediction Markets

The last time PSG visited Manchester, they left with a Champions League title trajectory. The 4-2 comeback win over City in January 2025 became the turning point of their first European crown. Wednesday's rematch at the Etihad Stadium. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Manchester City trades at 47% to win in 90 minutes, PSG at 31%, and the draw at 24%. Both teams to score sits at 69% for yes. The total is 3.5, with the over at 46% and the under at 56%.

City's squad is completely clean on the medical front, while PSG are missing only Senny Mayulu. The tactical battle fascinates: Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz give the visitors an extra midfielder, but Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes push so high that Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki will chase the space behind them.

Donnarumma, who swapped Paris for Manchester in September 2025, gets his first reunion with his old employers. Ferran Torres, a hat-trick hero against Slovan, waits his turn behind Doue, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's Champions League

Two elite attacks, one questionable amount of defense. Our soccer analyst is predicting goals regardless of who controls the ball. Here are his favorite picks for this clash.

Manchester City vs PSG, Champions League - 10/14 - 3pm ET, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Both teams to score at 69% is the safest position on the board in my opinion. PSG have scored in every meaningful match this season, City's home games have featured at least three goals apiece, and the last league-phase meeting between them produced six. Neither back line is built for a clean night.

I like over 3.5 at 45%, but the even safer pick is over 2.5 goals at 67%. PSG hung six on Slovan with 35 shots. City scored three at Anfield without getting out of second gear. The floor here is high.

Man City vs PSG - Best Champions League Player Props & Parlays

Ousmane Dembele anytime goal (37%) is something to consider. The French press has spent the week debating his minutes management, but Luis Enrique confirmed his fitness and he loves this stage. The rest was the point.

Erling Haaland to score as well is at 56%. You may even consider a brace for Holland, as that would move him past Van Nistelrooy into the top seven in Champions League history. He scores in bunches when the mood strikes. I like him for at least one.

My favorite pick is both teams to score (69%), with the over 2.5 riding shotgun at 67%. Add Haaland anytime goal (56%) to a same-game string and you have the two likeliest outcomes plus the record-chaser, all pointing the same direction. As always, only risk what you can afford to lose.

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