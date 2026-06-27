NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Jordan vs Argentina World Cup Trading

Jordan close out the most historic night of their football history against the defending champions, who wrapped up Group J with two straight wins. Argentina are through and will rotate, but even a shuffled Argentine lineup is overwhelming on paper. Spend $5 with NoVig promo code GOAL100 and $50 in Novig Coins lands in your account right away.

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Novig connects you directly to other traders with no house cut taken from either side. Argentina are -567 to win, Jordan sit way out at +1329, and the draw is +641. The spread has Argentina -2.5 priced at +147. Argentina have not conceded a single goal in this group.

Jordan, making their first ever appearance at a major men's World Cup, have scored in both of their group games and pushed Algeria hard in a 1-2 defeat last match.

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Scaloni has earned the right to rotate here, but he won't pull Messi with the all-time scoring record freshly in his hands. Jordan have nothing to lose, played with real purpose against Algeria, and close out a landmark debut run in front of 70,000 in Arlington. Our analyst has positions locked in across both sides for Saturday night.

Jordan vs Argentina, Group J - 6/27 - 10pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

On Novig, each market is a straightforward Yes or No — either you back an outcome or you bet against it. Your trade is matched against another user on the other side.

Lionel Messi to score Yes (-135) is the anchor of this card. The man has scored five goals in two games at this tournament and holds the all-time World Cup scoring record with 18. Even in a rotation scenario, Scaloni will not pull him entirely, and Messi finds ways to score regardless of whether he plays 60 or 90 minutes. At -135, this is a number the market has practically handed you.

Over 3.5 goals Yes (+141) is the position I feel strongest about beyond Messi. Argentina have scored five and conceded zero. Jordan have given up five. Even with Argentina resting some starters, a four-goal margin is not unrealistic against a side that hasn't kept a clean sheet in this tournament.

Julian Alvarez to score Yes (-115) gives me a second Argentine attacker in the mix. He figures to start given Argentina's rotation plans and has been sharp all tournament, regularly finding pockets of space between the lines that Scaloni's system is built to exploit. Nearly even money on him finding the net against Jordan is a natural complement to the Messi position.

Over 3.5 goals Yes (+141) is where I am most convicted for Saturday night. The gap in class makes four or more goals the likeliest shape of this match.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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