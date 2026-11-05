Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Jaguars vs Ravens & NFL Prediction Markets, TNF

The Ravens opened the season with the second-best Super Bowl odds in the league. They will start an undrafted rookie at quarterback on Thursday. Joe Fagnano gets the call against a Jacksonville team riding a 42-7 win, with Prime Video bringing it to M&T Bank Stadium at 8:15pm ET. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Jacksonville trades at 82% to win straight up, Baltimore at 19%. A Jaguars victory by 9.5 or more points trades at 53%. The total sits at 39.5 with the over at 52%.

Jacksonville owns the league's No. 2 scoring defense and just held Indianapolis to seven points. Baltimore's 68 net passing yards Sunday were its fewest since 2017, and the franchise is 7-14 without Jackson since 2019. The Ravens' defense played inspired football against Buffalo even as the offense collapsed.

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Open the link above to reach Novig's trader signup If you are mobile, install the Novig app first Register and key in GOAL100 at the promo prompt Fund your account with $10 Trade credits arrive once that deposit clears

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 9

A season can pivot on one snap, and Baltimore's pivoted on its first one Sunday. Jacksonville arrives with continuity, health and the better defense, a brutal combination on a short week.

Our NFL analyst sees the Jaguars' offense treating this like a dress rehearsal and the Ravens' offense treating it like an escape room.

Jaguars vs Ravens, Week 9 - 11/5 - 8:15pm ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Jacksonville by 9.5 or more points at 53%. The market expects a blowout because the Ravens cannot protect their rookie quarterback or sustain drives. Baltimore has been held under 14 points in three straight games, and none of those defenses matches Jacksonville's.

Baltimore's team total under 14.5 (53%). The Ravens scored six touchdowns in 18 quarters without Jackson this season. Fagnano's debut comes against the No. 2 scoring defense, at night, before a frustrated home crowd. Thirteen points would qualify as a win for this offense.

Jags vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Derrick Henry anytime touchdown (42%). He remains Baltimore's one reliable weapon, and goal-line opportunities could still find him even in a losing effort. I like this payout, but it’s not my favorite pick of the game.

Trey Hendrickson to record a sack is an interesting one to monitor. He practiced fully this week, and Jacksonville's line is juggling injuries. He is Baltimore's best hope of flipping field position.

But I am more confident in Trevor Lawrence to throw 2+ TDs at 56%. You may even consider the 3+ passing TD line at 24% for a much bigger payout, but obviously the risk is higher.

My favorite pick is the Jaguars by 9.5 or more (53%), with Baltimore's team total under 14.5 (53%) riding along.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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