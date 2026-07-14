NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for France vs Spain, World Cup Final Four

France are trying to reach a third consecutive tournament final. They won it in 2018 and lost on penalties to Argentina in 2022. Spain, meanwhile, are in their first World Cup semifinal since they lifted the trophy in 2010. Purchase $25 in Novig Coins with NoVig promo code GOAL100 and your $25 becomes $50 in Novig Coins, credited instantly.

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France are -144 on 90-minute moneyline, Spain at +144, and the draw at +233. The total has the over 2.5 at -104 and under +102.

Spain's Unai Simon conceded for the first time in the tournament against Belgium, ending a run of five consecutive tournament clean sheets for the goalkeeper. France, however, have not conceded a single goal in the knockout rounds, and Mbappe scored his eighth of the tournament vs Morocco to draw level with Messi in the Golden Boot race.

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Didier Deschamps' France topped their group with a perfect nine points and have won every single match in this tournament. Spain's toughest win was arguably the 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16, settled by another late Merino substitute goal before the Belgium quarterfinal opened things up.

France have more ways to win this match. Depth in attack, an elite goalkeeper in Maignan, and a system that doesn't rely on one player the way Spain's momentum leans on Yamal and Merino's bench heroics. Our analyst has enough data on these lineups to share some picks.

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France vs Spain, Semi-Final - 7/14 - 3pm ET, Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX

France to advance, Yes (-150) is where this card starts. six wins from six, the deepest squad remaining in the bracket, and the benefit of a tactical system Deschamps has spent years refining. Spain have beaten France in their last two major meetings, but based on play in this tournament alone, France looks like the team to beat.

Kylian Mbappe to score or assist, Yes (-148) is the safe line on the card. He has been directly involved in a goal in every single match. -148 on him contributing again is where this card's foundation sits.

Michael Olise to score or assist, Yes (+106) is the value pick. He leads the tournament in assists with five and has provided a key contribution in every French match from midfield. Spain will commit bodies in defense, which means Olise finding space on the right side, as he's done consistently, becomes the avenue France attack through.

Maignan over 2.5 saves, Yes (-147) rounds out the card. Spain created 17 shots against Belgium and Unai Simon, now more pressure than ever. With Oyarzabal, Yamal, Williams, and Torres all capable of testing Maignan, three saves in a tight semifinal is close to a certainty.

Maignan over 2.5 saves (-147) and Mbappe to score or assist (-148) are the two I trust most for Tuesday afternoon in Dallas.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

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