NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for France vs Norway, World Cup Games

Both sides are already through. France have qualified with six points and could rotate some players, while Norway, who have also qualified, are projected to rest Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard for this match. Sign up with NoVig bonus code GOAL100, put in $5, and $50 in Novig Coins land in your balance immediately.

Check out our expert’s guide to the best World Cup betting sites & apps this summer

NoVig Promo Code

NoVig Bonus Code Verified: 6/26/2026

On Novig, Trades are made directly between users, against no house. France enter as -160 favorites, Norway sit at +400, and the draw is at +344. The spread has France -0.5 at -160 and Norway getting the half-goal at +153.

France have won both group games. 3-1 over Senegal and 3-0 over Iraq. Kylian Mbappé has scored in both games. While Norway won 4-1 against Iraq and came from behind to beat Senegal 3-2 in a chaotic Matchday 2 finish.

Use our NoVig promo code and get $50 in Novig Coins automatically

How to use Your NoVig Promo Code

Tap the link above to reach NoVig's registration page Want the app? Download it on iOS or Android and sign up from there Complete registration and type GOAL100 into the promo code box Place any $5 entry on an active market to unlock the offer $50 in Novig Coins show up in your account the moment that entry submits

Available in AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, DC, WI, WY. New users only. 21+.

Trading with Your NoVig Promo Code on Today's World Cup

The rotation angle is critical here. If Haaland sits, Norway lose their primary goal threat and the team's entire set-piece danger. With both Haaland and Odegaard projected out, Bobb's dribbling and Strand Larsen's hold-up play become their main outlets. This is a significant step down in threat level.

France, on the other hand, look set to play Mbappé and push for the top spot that makes their knockout bracket more favorable. Our analyst has been locked in on these European squads and has some interesting picks to share.

Norway vs France, Group I - 6/26 - 3pm ET, Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Kylian Mbappé over 0.5 goals, Yes (-122) is the sharpest play on the card. He's scored in every game France have played in this tournament and carries the side's most dangerous direct running against opposing defenses. Norway without Haaland are going to spend large portions of this game defending. Mbappé will get space. -122 on him converting at least once is fair.

Erling Haaland over 0.5 goals, Yes (+144) is the flip side. If Haaland starts, that number becomes a steal instantly. He has over 55 international goals in 51 caps for Norway, making him the country's all-time leading scorer by a wide margin. The issue is they may rest him in this one.

Over 2.5 goals, Yes (-147) fits the profile regardless of rotation. Norway have scored seven goals across their two group games. France have scored six. Even with a slightly shuffled lineup on the Norwegian side, these two attacks don't shut down. They have never met at a World Cup before, and neither side came here to play it safe. goal

Mbappé over 0.5 goals (-122) and over 2.5 goals (-147) are the two positions I'm leaning on hardest. Both attacks are live, and France look set to put out a team that wants to win this group.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

NoVig Promo Code Full T&Cs