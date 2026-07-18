NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for France vs England & World Cup Trading

There's a strange energy to a third-place match. Half the squad is relieved the pressure is gone, the other half is still processing what happened. France lost 2-0 and never threatened Spain. England led Argentina and still lost to a Lautaro Martinez winner. Purchase $25 in Novig Coins with NoVig promo code GOAL100 and it becomes $50 Novig Coins credited to your account immediately.

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Novig is a peer-to-peer prediction market with no house (no vig). Every position is traded directly against another user.

France are -106 to win in 90 minutes, England at +300, and the draw at +300. The over 3.5 is +117 and under -122. Pickford is expected to be busy behind England's lines. The saves market has him at over 3.5 saves priced at -300.

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Jude Bellingham's tournament ended in Atlanta without the moment he wanted most. Rayan Cherki and Michael Olise have both been excellent for France throughout. Olise in particular has more assists than any other player in the tournament. France are considered the better team even after a gutting 2-0 loss to Spain. Our soccer analyst has some takes for this match that he’d like to present now.

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France vs England, 3rd Place Match - 7/18 - 5pm ET, Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

France to win, Yes (-106) is my first pick. Better team, more cohesion, and with plenty of reasons to want the result and bounce back. The only version where England wins is if Bellingham and Kane both fire in a match that opens up completely, and even then France's depth in attack gives them the edge. -106 for France is a number worth taking.

Jude Bellingham to score, Yes (+257) is the value prop. Six tournament goals going into Saturday, silenced in his most important game. Third-place matches are where wounded pride gets expressed on the pitch. +257 on one of England's most dangerous goalscorers in a wide-open, pressure-free match is generous.

Mbappe to score or assist, Yes (-277) is the safe line. He didn't contribute vs Spain, but that was against a team built to neutralize him. England defend differently — more aggressive, more exposed on the break. Mbappe in an open game against a defense that already gave up two to Argentina and Mexico is a different proposition.

France to win (-106) and Bellingham to score (+257) are the two positions I'm most intrigued by for Saturday. One is the expected result, the other is the best-value return on the board.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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