NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Czechia vs Mexico, World Cup Games

There's something strange about this one. Mexico are the home nation playing in front of 80,000-plus at their most iconic stadium, yet the team with the most to play for is wearing the away kit. Czechia need a win or they're going home. Sign up with NoVig bonus code GOAL100, put in $5, and $50 in Novig Coins land instantly.

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Mexico enter at -116 to win, Czechia are +270 to take all three points, and the draw is listed at +292. The spread has Mexico -0.5 at -106 and Czechia getting the half-goal at +104.

Michal Sadilek scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far when he netted in the 6th minute against South Africa, but Czechia still couldn't hold on. They've led in both games and failed to close either one out.

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The rotation angle cuts both ways. Aguirre has kept a clean sheet in both of Mexico's games. If he sits five or six starters tonight, some of that defensive organization walks off the pitch with them. Czechia's Krejci and Soucek are big presences from set pieces, and a leaky second-string Mexican backline could get exposed.

Our soccer analyst is locked in for this one and has some interesting selections to share.

Mexico vs Czechia, Group A - 6/24 - 9pm ET, Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Czechia to win, Yes (+270) is where the value is on this card. Mexico have already qualified, rotations are expected, and Czechia have dominated stretches of both their matches without the result to show for it.

Koubek's men took the lead and controlled large stretches of both matches but couldn't kill either game off, conceding late in both. A motivated team against a side with less on the line at +270 is worth a position.

Both Teams to Score, Yes (-106) is close to a lock given the circumstances. Mexico's backline will have unfamiliar faces in it, and Czechia absolutely has to score to stay alive. They will not be sitting back. Mexico still have enough quality to get one themselves even in a rotated lineup. -106 is a number I'll take.

Raul Jimenez over 0.5 goals, Yes (+174) is a player prop I’m considering. He may well start given his emotional connection to this tournament after scoring his first World Cup goal at 35 here at the Azteca. If Aguirre rewards him with another start, Jimenez in front of this crowd against a tiring Czechia defense is always a threat.

Czechia to win (+270) and both teams to score (-106) are the two I keep coming back to. Mexico won't be full strength, and Czechia have a tournament to save.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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