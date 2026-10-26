Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Cowboys vs Eagles & NFL Prediction Markets

Nobody saw the NFC East collapsing like this. The Cowboys and Eagles were preseason favorites. Philadelphia's situation turned grave off the field: Jalen Hurts is out for the season with blood clots, leaving Tanner McKee in charge. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Dallas trades at 68% to win straight up, putting Philadelphia at 33%. The Cowboys lay -4.5 (51%), the Eagles take +4.5 (50%). The 44.5 total leans toward the under at 53%, while the over sits at 48%.

Hurts should make a full recovery, but the life threatening need to take blood thinners ends his season. McKee is without Smith, Wicks and Johnson. Philadelphia has lost four straight. Dallas, meanwhile, ranks last against the run at just shy of 150 yards allowed per game.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 7

A rivalry game with nothing but pride at stake still draws blood, but talent usually settles these. Dallas is healthier exactly where Philadelphia is taped together, and our NFL analyst expects the Cowboys' front to live in the Eagles' backfield. Here are his top picks for this matchup.

Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 7 - 10/26 - 8:15pm ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

I like Dallas on the moneyline for this game (68%). This one has structural reasons: a starting quarterback against a backup, a full receiver room against two rookies and a tight end. The Eagles will fight, but fighting and scoring are different skills.

Another pick to consider is the game total. I like under 44.5 at 53%. Philadelphia's passing game is stripped to its frame; Dallas has no incentive to race. Expect field position swings and a game that crawls into the 20s.

Cowboys vs Eagles - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I don’t think Tanner McKee will hit 199+ passing yards, so I’m taking the No at 53%. A quarterback in his second week on the job, without his top two receivers, behind a reshuffled line. Everything here screams modest output.

I do like Saquon Barkley 69+ rushing yards at 51%. He practiced fully Saturday after missing two games. If he suits up, the path is clear against the league's worst run defense.

George Pickens 65+ receiving yards at 53% is another nice pick. He has been Prescott's most explosive target all season and draws a secondary missing two starters. Even with a sore shoulder, the volume finds him.

My favorite pick is the Dallas moneyline (68%) and the odds agree. Next for me would be McKee's yardage under at 53%. I would add Barkley 69+ rushing yards (51%) for a third leg. This is a parlay favoring Dallas overall, while also highlighting their weakness.

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All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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