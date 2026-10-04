Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Chiefs vs Raiders & NFL Prediction Markets

One team has rolled through a soft opening month. The other keeps stacking wins nobody predicted. Both arrive at Allegiant Stadium at 3-0, and Sunday's CBS broadcast finally gives the Raiders a measuring stick that bites back. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 10/04/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Kansas City trades at 66% to win straight up, Las Vegas at 35%. The Chiefs lay -4.5 at 49%, the Raiders take +4.5 at 52%. The 47.5 total is even at 51% for both sides.

Kansas City averages 416.3 yards per game, second in the league, and controls the ball for more than 32 minutes.

Las Vegas averages 311.7, nineteenth. They did win at Arrowhead in January to close last season. But context matters.. Mahomes and others were not playing. The Raiders have feasted on the Dolphins, Chargers and Saints, while the Chiefs needed overtime to escape Denver in the opener.

Mahomes practiced fully Wednesday despite a knee issue, as did Chris Jones. Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson sat out for Las Vegas with a groin problem, while Ashton Jeanty practiced fully despite an ankle issue.

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Head through the link above to Novig's trader signup Mobile-first? Download the Novig app ahead of time Register and slide GOAL100 into the promo field Deposit $10 to activate Trade credits show up the moment your deposit lands

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

The battle of the undefeated in the AFC West. Anything could happen. Sunday will bring the answers, but our analyst has some interesting picks to share for this matchup.

Chiefs vs Raiders, Week 4 - 10/4 - 4:25pm ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Kansas City moneyline at 66%, I do think they’ll squeak it out, but these odds aren’t great. I’d also consider the Raiders +4.5 at 52%. Las Vegas’ magic has been turnover margin and opportunistic defense, the two flakiest pillars in football. I’m staying away from picking a winner.

Kansas City's team total over 26.5 is 55%; I like that. Andy Reid after a week of watching Raiders film sees the same secondary everyone else does. Thirty points is this offense's floor when the script is neutral, and 26.5 only needs one explosive quarter.

Chiefs vs Raiders - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Kirk Cousins 224+ passing yards at 55%. Las Vegas will trail at some point and abandon the run. Cousins threw for 248 against New Orleans without breaking stride, and Kansas City's pass rush has four sacks all season.

Rashee Rice 55+ receiving yards at 53%. He practiced fully through a knee issue, and the Raiders' best corner work happens over the middle, where Rice lives.

Ashton Jeanty anytime touchdown is 56%. He fought hard for 56 yards on 19 carries against the Saints and remains the clear red-zone option in this offense. It’s time he finds the endzone.

KC over 26.5 points at 55% and Cousins 224+ passing yards (51%) is the parlay I’m rolling for sure. I’m considering Jeanty to score (56%) as the third-leg. It rounds out a balanced line, but brings another layer of risk.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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