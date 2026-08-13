NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Chargers vs Texans & NFL Prediction Markets

Houston enters as slight favorites at Reliant Stadium. The Texans are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, while the Chargers break in new coordinator Mike McDaniel. Justin Herbert will likely sit after a cameo, leaving Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei to split duties. Purchase $25 in Novig Coins with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and get a 100% match.

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The Texans are favored by 1.5 points with the Chargers getting +1.5. The total sits at 36.5. On the moneyline, Houston is the favorite and Los Angeles the underdog.

Herbert should rest after a series or two, while Lance and Uiagalelei each play about a half for the QB2 job. C.J. Stroud may get a quick series for Houston before Davis Mills and Graham Mertz take over.

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Trading with Your NoVig Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason

Preseason brings variables that don't exist in the regular season, and this matchup is no exception. Houston has a center competition between Keylan Rutledge and Jake Andrews, plus right tackle questions before Week 1.

Los Angeles is installing a new offense under McDaniel, and the Lance-Uiagalelei battle adds intrigue. Our NFL analyst has been locked in on both sides all week and has some Thursday picks.

Chargers vs Texans, Preseason Week 1 - 8/13 - 8pm ET, Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

Over 36.5 is the pick. The Chargers' four preseason games last year all went over this number at 41, 40, 45, and 53 points. McDaniel is a creative playcaller who will put his stamp on this offense, and both teams have reserves with something to prove. The total is low enough that a few big plays get you there.

Chargers +1.5 is the side play. Los Angeles has better quarterback depth behind Herbert. Lance has starting experience and Uiagalelei pushed him throughout camp. Houston's backups don't offer the same upside. Getting points with the better reserve QB room is the right move.

Trey Lance to throw a touchdown is a prop to watch if the odds are right. He should play roughly a half and has flashed talent before. With McDaniel calling plays, Lance should have chances to push it downfield. Anything near plus money is worth grabbing.

First half over 19.5 is another angle to consider. Starters typically play the opening quarter, and Stroud and Herbert can move the ball. After the starters exit, Lance and Mills have the ability to continue scoring against defenses still sorting out rotations.

Over 36.5 and Chargers +1.5 are the two I trust most on Thursday. The QB depth chart favors Los Angeles once the starters leave, and McDaniel's creativity should push this total higher than the market expects.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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