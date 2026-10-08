Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Buccaneers vs Cowboys & NFL Prediction Markets for TNF

Dak Prescott spent Monday telling anyone with a microphone that the Cowboys will be "100 percent" ready on short rest. Prescott's hand is wrapped but, by all accounts, fine. His offensive line is missing its All-Pro guard, and his opponent just happens to rank fourth in total defense.

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Dallas trades at 81% to win straight up, Tampa Bay at 20%. The Cowboys lay -8.5 (49%), the Buccaneers take +8.5 (52%). The 47.5 total is 52% over and 49% under.

The quarterback gap is stark. Prescott has thrown for 1,065 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. Tampa Bay's answer is Jalon Daniels, undrafted and starting his second NFL game, because Mayfield's thumb won't cooperate.

The Bucs counter with that fourth-ranked defense and a five-man injury list of questionables, including kicker Chase McLaughlin. The Cowboys dropped their opener at the Giants and fell to Baltimore in Week 3, sandwiching a 37-20 rout of Washington. They insist they'll be full strength.

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Dallas scores at will. Tampa Bay stops everyone. Our NFL analyst thinks Thursday tilts toward the guys with the MVP candidate. Prescott is playing at that level right now.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys, Week 5 - 10/8 - 8:15pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Dallas' team total over 29.5 is at 50%. The Cowboys have hung 30-plus in three straight games. Tampa Bay's points allowed have trended down, but so has the quality of quarterback it faced. Prescott is a different animal. I think the boys go for 30+ in this one.

Over 47.5 (52%). Dallas' four games have produced 48, 57, 65 and 64 combined points. The Bucs' comeback attempts add garbage-time points, and the Cowboys can't stop anyone late.

Bucs vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Something to consider is Jalon Daniels 45+ rushing yards at 53%. An undrafted rookie's best friend is his own legs, and Daniels will be running from Quinnen Williams all night against a Dallas front missing Jonathan Bullard to injured reserve.

Cade Otton 28+ receiving yards pays 50%. His 157 receiving yards lead Tampa Bay, and his 15 catches top the roster. When a young quarterback panics, he throws to the tight end.

Dak Prescott 3+ passing touchdowns is at 37%. A bit riskier, but I believe it’s more likely. Eight scores in four games, and this number prices the over like it's a long shot. It isn't.

Dallas' team total over 29.5 (50%) and Prescott 3+ passing touchdowns (37%) on a parlay pays handsomely. Don’t sleep on the Bucs in this one either. I foresee a close game.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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