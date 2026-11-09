Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Bills vs Vikings & NFL Prediction Markets, MNF

Monday night delivers the season's cleanest strength-on-strength test. Buffalo's top-ranked scoring offense visits Minnesota's top-ranked scoring defense, with both teams at 6-1 and Carson Wentz stepping in for the injured Kyler Murray. U.S. Bank Stadium hosts on ESPN at 8:15pm ET. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Buffalo trades at 61% to win straight up, Minnesota at 39%. A Bills victory by 3.5 or more points trades at 46%. The total sits at 44.5 with the over at 49%, and Minnesota's team total over 20.5 sits at even money.

Allen leads the NFL in passing EPA and sits atop the MVP race with 11 touchdown throws and nine rushing scores. Minnesota's defense owns the league's best sack and pressure rates; Brian Flores just blitzed Detroit on a record rate.

Wentz makes his 101st career start, and his history with the franchise is oddly encouraging: Justin Jefferson's production spikes dramatically when Wentz lines up under center.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 9

This is the rare game where the underdog's defense is its selling point and the favorite's defense is underrated. Buffalo's unit just smothered Baltimore, and Minnesota's cannot carry a limited offense forever. Our NFL analyst expects points early and a second half where depth decides everything.

Bills vs Vikings, Week 9 - 11/9 - 8:15pm ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Buffalo by 3.5 or more points at 46%. The market prices the margin like a coin flip, but Minnesota's offense has one healthy plan and Wentz has not faced a defense this fast in years. The Bills' pass rush arrives fresh off a seven-pressure blitzing clinic.

Over 44.5 at 49%. Minnesota's games stay low because its offense dawdles, yet Buffalo forces tempo. The Bills have hit the over in five of seven, and their last meeting produced 63 combined points in the 2022 overtime classic.

Bills vs Vikings - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Josh Allen 2+ passing touchdowns (41%). Eleven in seven games, with multiple scores in five straight outings, this looks like a really nice pick at plus odds.

I think Justin Jefferson 80+ receiving yards at 50% is a smart pick too. Wentz's presence lifts Jefferson's average from 47 yards to 89, and volume follows trust.

Another one to keep an eye on is Josh Allen anytime TD at 53%. He’s been a scoring force on the ground so far this season, if Buffalo finds themselves in a close goal line situation, I’m confident Allen will find a way to cross the line once again for his 10th rushing TD of the season.

My favorite pick is the Bills by 3.5 (46%), with over 44.5 (49%) keeping pace. Add Jefferson's yardage in a same-game string and you are backing the game's two most bankable forces.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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