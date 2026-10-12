Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Bills vs Rams & NFL Prediction Markets for NFL MNF

Two MVPs take the same field on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, and only one of them is playing like it. Josh Allen arrives 3-1 but wobbling. Matthew Stafford gets a pregame ceremony for his 2025 trophy and a Buffalo secondary that just got picked apart by Drake Maye. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 10/12/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Los Angeles trades at 62% to win straight up, Buffalo at 39%. The Rams lay -3.5 (48%), the Bills take +3.5 (53%). The 54.5 total is the week's biggest number, and it’s 51% for the over and 50% for the under..

Stafford has thrown at least 51 passes in back-to-back games and piled up 1,189 yards through four weeks. The giveaways are a problem, sure, but Aaron Donald says his back feels a lot better, and Buffalo's defensive interior just lost Ed Oliver.

Allen, meanwhile, has four giveaways across his last two games. The Rams counter with their own secondary concerns: Jaylen Watson and Quentin Lake were both limited or sidelined all week. This game is a coin flip wearing a shootout's clothes.

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Use the link above to open Novig's trader signup On a phone? Install the Novig app first Create your account and drop GOAL100 into the promo field Fund it with a $10 deposit $50 in trade credits show up the moment the deposit clears

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Buffalo fans think their team might be overrated right now. Our NFL analyst wouldn't go that far, but he sees the same cracks. Here are his picks for this Monday night QB battle.

Bills vs Rams, Week 5 - 10/12 - 8:15pm ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Los Angeles -3.5 (48%). The Rams outgained Philadelphia by 243 yards and still nearly fumbled it away. When they stop handing out possessions, this line looks short. Buffalo's defense allowed 29 points to a Patriots team that had been struggling.

Buffalo's team total over 26.5 (49%). The Bills average 31.8 per game and rank among the league's top scoring offenses. Even in defeat, they put 26 on a good New England defense. Los Angeles forces turnovers, but it also gives up yards in bunches.

Bills vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

James Cook for 76+ rushing yards (51%). He has 421 on the season and will see plenty of work against a Rams front that has been merely average against the run. Not my top pick, but something to keep an eye on.

Tyler Higbee 24+ receiving yards is actually an intriguing pick at 52%. With Terrance Ferguson on injured reserve, the veteran tight end inherits targets. Twenty-four yards could be acquired in one or two nice catches.

Matthew Stafford 279+ passing yards (53%). He is averaging 297 and has cleared 300 in two of his last three. Volume this heavy makes the number beatable. I’m expecting a barn burner, so I’d put good money on Stafford 279+.

Los Angeles -3.5 (48%) and Stafford 279+ through the air (53%). This is the two line parlay that I’m locking in for this game. Consider Higbee's total if you want a third leg.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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